Protein Expression Market to be Worth $5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Protein Expression Market by System (Mammalian [CHO, HEK 293], Non-mammalian [Bacterial, Insect, Yeast]), Offering (Kits & Reagents, Vectors, Competent Cells, Services), Application (Industrial, Therapeutic, Research), and End User - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Protein Expression Market by System (Mammalian [CHO, HEK 293], Non-mammalian [Bacterial, Insect, Yeast]), Offering (Kits & Reagents, Vectors, Competent Cells, Services), Application (Industrial, Therapeutic, Research), and End User – Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the protein expression market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Protein expression refers to how proteins are synthesized, modified, and regulated in living organisms. Protein expression has become an important laboratory technology in biochemistry, molecular biology, protein research, and other scientific research fields requiring functional proteins for their research. Expressed protein products that are functional and show characteristics similar to their native counterparts are very useful for further research, such as determining the three-dimensional structure of proteins, as chemical tools or probes, or as new types of drugs, among others. In addition, protein expression can provide substrates or enzymes required for further analysis. The study of proteins is far more complex than the study of genes. This is because the structures and functions of proteins are more complex and diverse. The ability to express functional proteins enables researchers to study them in vitro more easily.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5615

The increasing biopharmaceutical market, increasing cell-based research, a growing number of chronic diseases, improvements in molecular & cellular technology to rapid up bioproduction, growing demand for recombinant proteins, and rising government initiatives and funding for life science research are driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the potential emerging economies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the protein expression market.

However, the high cost of protein-based research and the lack of skilled professionals is expected to restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, complexities in laboratory transformation parameters are challenging the growth of this market.

Growth in Biopharmaceutical Market to Drive Protein Expression Market Growth

Biopharmaceuticals are revolutionizing the treatment of many diseases across various branches of medicine. The adoption of biopharmaceuticals is rising compared to conventional synthetic drugs owing to the advantages of targeting specific molecules, lower side effects, high activity, and specificity. Biopharmaceuticals are increasingly used majorly for therapeutic purposes & biosimilar production.

The U.S. FDA expects to review over 66 biosimilars as they will go off-patent between 2020 and 2025. In February 2020, the U.S. FDA transitioned to a new regulatory pathway for boosting the competition between biologics products in the U.S. This transition allows manufacturers to seek the U.S. FDA’s approval for biosimilars to bring biosimilars to the market, facilitating greater competition. In February 2020, the U.S. FDA and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) signed a joint statement regarding an enhanced collaboration to support a robust marketplace for biological products like biosimilars and interchangeable products. In Canada, British Columbia is at the forefront of developing biosimilar programs to increase its adoption. In November 2021, about 30,000 British Columbians on two rapid-acting insulins were given six months transition period to shift to two biosimilar versions to be eligible for PharmaCare coverage. In June 2019, NHS published a reference document In the U.K. on the role of biosimilars. As per the guidance document, NHS will support the effective, safe, and consistent use of biopharmaceuticals, resulting in cost savings of USD 508–635 million by 2021. France’s National Health Strategy aims to achieve 80% biosimilar penetration in the country by 2022.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5615

China and India are among the leading countries in developing and commercializing biosimilars. The Chinese government has undertaken several initiatives to promote the development and adoption of biosimilars. Some of the initiatives driving the adoption of biosimilars in China are the development of multinational clinical centers, acceleration of the approval process for special medicines, global sharing of clinical data, and enhancements in the protection of clinical data. Recently, the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) pilot scheme was launched in China, allowing license holders to sell drugs in the country using a contract manufacturer. This development is driving innovations and accelerating the speed at which international companies can introduce products in China, facilitating the growth of CDMOs. To double the market share of biosimilars in India, the central government has launched a new financial initiative for academic research institutes, biotech companies, and bio-incubators for developing therapeutic proteins based on the financial feasibility and patent expiry of the original biotherapeutics. The program is supported by the World Bank and the Department of Biotechnology (Government of India) and implemented by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

The biggest challenge for biosimilar manufacturing is matching the protein quality attributes of the innovator molecule. Matching these attributes leads to a greater chance of success for similar innovator performance.

The protein expression market is segmented based on System Type [Mammalian Cell Expression System (Chinese Hamster Cell Lines, HEK 293 Cell Lines, and Others), Non-mammalian Cell Expression System (Bacterial Cell Lines, Insect Cell Lines, Yeast Cell Lines, Plant Cell Lines, and Algal-based Cell Lines), Cell-free Expression System], Product & Services [Instruments, Kits & Reagents, Competent Cells (Chemically Competent Cells and Electrocompetent Cells), Expression Vectors, and Services], Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, and Research), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Academic and Research Institutes, and Contract Research organizations), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the country and regional levels. The study also provides valuable insights into the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years.

Among the system type, in 2023, the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mammalian protein expression market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the popularity of the CHO cell lines to produce biologics, the high similarity of the CHO cells to the human cell system, and high reproducibility.

Among the product & service, in 2023, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the protein expression market. This is majorly attributed to the increasing outsourcing by pharma & biotech companies. Also, focus on organic & inorganic developments by vendors due to rising biopharmaceutical demand, rising collaborations between industry-academia for rapid bioproduction, and growing demand for recombinant protein in the non-healthcare sector drive the market.

Quick Buy –Protein Expression Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/92443673

Among the application, the therapeutic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the protein expression market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of diseases that require therapeutic approaches for treatment and growth in R&D for therapeutic protein production by end users.

Among the end user, in 2023, the contract research organizations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the protein expression market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising research activities and increasing outsourcing for the development of biologics.

In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the protein expression market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this market is primarily attributed to the presence of key market players, strong R&D activities, and the highest bioproduction in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the past three to four years. Some of the key players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/protein-expression-market-5615

Scope of the Report:

Protein Expression Market Assessment—by System

Mammalian Cell Expression System Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Lines HEK 293 Cell Lines Other Mammalian Cell Lines

Non-mammalian Cell Expression System Bacterial Cell Lines Insect Cell Lines Yeast Cell Lines Plant Cell Lines Algal-based Cell Lines

Cell-Free Expression System

Note: Other mammalian cell expression system includes Baby Hamster Kidney Cells, Non-secreting Murine Myeloma cells, and PER.C6.

Protein Expression Market Assessment—by Product & Service

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Competent Cells Chemically Competent Cells Electrocompetent Cells

Expression Vectors

Services

Protein Expression Market Assessment—by Application

Therapeutic

Research

Industrial

Protein Expression Market Assessment—by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Protein Expression Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5615



Related Reports:

Protein Purification and Isolation Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Chromatography, Western Blotting), Application (Drug Screening, Target Identification), End User - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/protein-purification-and-isolation-market-5478#toc

Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Growth Factors and Cytokines, Supplement, Cryoprotective, Antibiotic, Buffer), Application (Bioproduction (Antibody, Protein, Vaccine), Research, Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-reagents-market-5322

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market by Product Type {Filtration, Chromatography [Consumables, Equipment], Disposable Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccine, mAb, R&D), and End User- Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopharmaceutical-processing-equipment-consumables-market-4200

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/848/protein-expression-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research