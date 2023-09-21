Genomics Market reach USD 72.67 Bn by 2029 size to grow at a CAGR of 15.35 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Genomics Market in North America to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Global Genomics Market analysis was conducted by dividing the market into four main segments: Product and service, Technology, Test Type, Application, Method, and End-User. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Genomics Market size for the analysis of the market.

Pune, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Healthcare research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Global Genomics Market. As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to be USD 72.67 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 26.74 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.35 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 26.74 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 72.67 Bn. CAGR 15.35 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 290 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Product & Service, Technology, Test Type, Application, Method, and End-User. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Genomics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report on the Genomics Market covers key aspects of the market dynamics. The report's scope includes a broad examination of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities within genomics, encompassing areas such as DNA sequencing, gene editing, personalized medicine, etc. The Genomics Market Report offers a detailed analysis of the genomics industry, covering the study of genes, functions, and their role in health and disease.

The research methodology uses combining primary data collection through surveys and interviews with experts, alongside secondary data from reputable sources and databases. The report includes in-depth analysis at local, regional and global level along with region specific factors affecting the market.

Major competitors in the Genomics Market are listed along with new entrants to get a comprehensive outlook on the competitive landscape of the market. The report serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders in genomics, including biotechnology companies, healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers, aiding them in making informed decisions and investments in an industry pivotal to advancements in healthcare and life sciences.

Genomics Market Overview

The genome is a type of genetic material that includes genes and noncoding DNA. The genome market is a quickly expanding sector that focuses on the study of genes. It includes gene mapping, DNA sequencing, and gene expression analysis, to understand the variations of genetics and their impact on traits, diseases, and evolution. The genome market is driving because it plays an important role in agriculture, biotechnology, and environmental research. Advances in genomics continue to unlock insights into human biology and the natural world, driving scientific and medical breakthroughs.

Genomics Market Dynamics

The increasing funding by the government in genomics projects drives market growth. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and India are showing great initiatives in the market. The Department of Biotechnology in India started the project called “Genome India Project” and for this project 10000 samples were collected just to build a reference genome.

There are various opportunities in the genomics market as there is growth in personalized medicine. This medicine helps the pharmaceutical for giving the give exact medicine and treatment accordingly. These medicines ensure drug safety, and early detection of disease and give proper treatment, and importantly it is cost-saving medicine.

The use of genomics concepts in the field of synthetic biology, the study of gene sequences from plants and organisms, massive technological changes that allowed researchers to survey larger parts of the human genome, government initiatives, and funding the market participants are driving the global genomics market.

Genomics Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the genomics market and accounted for over 39 percent of market share in the year 2022. Due to the availability of abundant funds and the existence of a large number of organizations undertaking research in the field of molecular biology regions like North America and Europe are the leading the Genomics Market. The growth rate of the market in Europe is encouraged by the giant initiatives taken by the European Union to encourage research in the field of genomics.

Whereas the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the most substantial development due to the strengthening economies of emerging countries such as India and China. The focus of the respective governments on encouraging research in the field of genomics has increased. China hosts the world’s largest genomic research institute, the Beijing Genomics Institute, and is also helping the Asia Pacific genomics market to sustain its growth rate.

Genomics Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

Consumables

Systems and software

Services





By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others





The PCR segment dominated with the largest share in the genomics market in the year 2022. Advancement in technology increases the research in the field of genomics, and the reduced cost of DNA amplification using PCR are the important factors driving the growth of the genomics market. The technical investment and expansion of DNA using PCR drives the genomics market. The Sequencing segment holds the largest share in the year 2022 after PCR.

By Test Type

Diagnostic Test

Genetic Test

Newborn Screening

Pre-implantation Testing

Prenatal Testing

Carrier Testing

By Application

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others

The Diagnostics segment dominated the market and is the fastest-growing application segment in the genomics market. The increasing research on diseases such as genetic disorders, and cancer, and the decreasing cost of sequencing drive the growth of this segment. Whereas the drug discovery segment holds the second position in the genomics market as the research on diseases like cancer and genetic disorders and reduced cost of sequencing increases.

By Method

Molecular Test

Chromosomal Test

Biochemical Test





By End User

Research Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies





Genomics Market Key Competitors include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Illumina Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Eurofins Scientific

BGI

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Beijing Genomics Institute

Foundation Medicine, Inc

23andMe, Inc

Pacific Biosciences of california

Myriad Genetics, Inc.





Key questions answered in the Global Genomics Market are:

What is the expected CAGR of the Genomics Market during the forecast period?

What was the Genomics Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Genomics Market size in 2029?

What are the global trends in the Genomics Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Genomics Market?

What recent industry trends can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Genomics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Genomics Market?

What major challenges could the Genomics Market face in the future?

Which region held the largest Genomics market share in 2022?





