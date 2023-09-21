Cloud-based VDI Market Size Witnesses Rapid Growth with the Shift to DaaS | Predicted to Gain USD 31.5 Billion by 2032

Cloud-based VDI Market Size

Rising adoption of remote work and the need for scalable, secure, and flexible virtual desktop solutions are driving the growth of the Cloud-based VDI market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cloud-based VDI Market, which was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022, is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032 to reach $31.5 billion.

A method known as cloud-based VDI distributes virtual desktop instances and centralizes desktop management. The virtual desktops are hosted in the cloud rather than being installed and maintained on separate physical workstations, offering advantages like centralized management, improved security, and streamlined software distribution & updates. Additionally, cloud-based VDI might enable businesses to save money.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of mobility & remote work and surge in expansion of cloud computing technology drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in adoption of internet and mobile devices fuels the growth of the cloud-based VDI market. However, data security & privacy concerns and high bandwidth & network dependency limit the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work, leading to a surge in demand for Cloud-based VDI solutions. Organizations are increasingly turning to cloud-hosted virtual desktops to provide employees with secure, flexible, and accessible work environments from anywhere. This trend is expected to persist as hybrid work models become the norm.

Scalability and flexibility have become paramount in the Cloud-based VDI market. Companies are seeking solutions that can easily adapt to fluctuating workforce sizes and varying computing needs. Cloud-based VDI offers the scalability to add or remove virtual desktops on demand, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.

Security is a top concern in the Cloud-based VDI market. Providers are investing in advanced security measures to protect virtual desktops and data in the cloud. This includes robust encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and continuous monitoring to mitigate cyber threats and data breaches.

Cloud-based VDI solutions are increasingly integrating with broader cloud ecosystems. This includes seamless integration with cloud storage, identity management, and collaboration tools. The goal is to provide a unified and efficient cloud-based workspace for users, streamlining their access to applications and data.

The key players profiled in the Cloud-based VDI market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cloud-based VDI industry.

