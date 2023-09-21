Draganfly to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Manufacturing and Production Facility in Saskatoon
Saskatoon, SK., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new manufacturing and production facility in Saskatoon, which will take place on September 26, 2023.
The opening of this new facility will help Draganfly achieve its commitment to meet the increasing market potential for its products and solutions.
The Saskatoon facility has been designed to meet the rising demand for Draganfly’s UAV systems and components, such as the Heavy Lift, Commander 3 XL, Commander XL Hybrid and its new Precision Delivery System. This facility will help advance manufacturing capabilities, streamline assembly processes, deepen R&D capabilities, and optimize integration procedures.
The inauguration of Draganfly's newly expanded manufacturing and production facility signifies a significant step in the company's continuous dedication to contributing to the advancement of Saskatchewan's technology sector.
"This is an incredible time for Draganfly with two new facilities fully functional to meet the market demand for our drone technology,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our team for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. Their contributions have been instrumental in not only reaching this significant milestone, but also in ensuring a continuous stream of pioneering advancements to meet our customers’ needs in this rapidly advancing industry.”
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro, or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.
Forward-Looking Statements
