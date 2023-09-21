Frozen French Fries Market Size to Reach $57.91 Billion Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global frozen french fries market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Frozen French Fries Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, Category, End User, and Geography,” the frozen french fries market is expected to grow from $ 39.96 billion in 2022 to $ 57.91 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market for frozen french fries is a critical component of the worldwide fast-food industry and has increased significantly over the past few years. French fries are a typical appetizer and side dish preferred by the population worldwide. Fast food franchises, cafés, and food stalls worldwide provide french fries often. They often come with sandwiches, burgers, and other fast food products. Additionally, stores sell frozen french fries in bulk for customers to prepare at home.









Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030038/









Bart's Potato Company, Aviko B.V., Agristo NV., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, McCain, Farm Frites International B.V., Rairandev Golden Fries Pty Ltd, Himalaya Food International Ltd, J.R. Simplot Company, and The Kraft Heinz Co are a few leading players operating in the frozen french fries market. These players are focused on developing innovative products to meet the changing requirements of consumers.

Fast-food and quick service restaurants (QSR) have gained strong traction as people increasingly prioritize convenience due to their fast-paced lifestyle. People are not able to focus on their personal lives owing to the rising number of dual-income families and single-person households. Therefore, they seek convenient products that help save time and effort. Fast food restaurants and QSRs offer mass-produced products in no time, offering huge convenience to the consumers. These restaurants are becoming popular because they offer a variety of food in less time and at affordable prices. Consumers now seek convenience and quick service with their food. Quick-service restaurants cater to the needs of the consumers as they offer to sit and dine, along with numerous services such as drive-thru, takeout, and home delivery, which suit the modern lifestyle of the consumers. Due to the growth and expansion of quick-service restaurants, the demand for frozen French fries has also increased. The QSRs mostly demand products such as frozen French fries, which require less preparation time and are easy to use. This helps the QSRs provide consumers with their food quickly. Thus, the expansion of quick service restaurants is driving the frozen french fries market growth.





Frozen French Fries Market: Segmental Overview



Based on product type, the frozen french fries market is segmented into regular fries, crinkle-cut fries, steak fries, and others. The regular fries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Regular fries, also called the standard cut, are typically popular. These are cut to a medium thickness of around a quarter inch. This type of French fries has a lot of variety in coatings and seasonings, enhancing the flavor. Regular French fries are the most common type of cuts in the battonette cut, which offers a perfect area for frying.

Based on category, the frozen french fries market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022. These frozen French fries are produced from conventionally grown potatoes. Synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides are used in conventional potato farming. Growers usually use genetically modified organisms or genetically modified crop varieties to deliver consistent crop yields. Conventional farming involves planting these crops in full, direct sunlight, which leads to rapid crop growth. Further, organic French fries are produced using organically harvested potatoes. Organic potatoes are grown in soil free from chemical fertilizers such as synthetic nitrogen, phosphate, potash, and genetically modified ingredients. Herbicides and synthetic pesticides are also avoided in organic potato farming.



Based on end user, the frozen french fries market is segmented into retail and foodservice. The foodservice segment accounted for a larger share in 2022. The key end user of frozen French fries is the foodservice sector. Frozen French fries and their different types have been increasingly in demand from fast food chains, hotels, and quick service restaurants (QSRs). Service providers accept French fries commercially on a large scale due to their ease of use and reduced preparation time. Hesburger, Subway, Burger King, Wendy's, McDonald's, and Dunkin' Donuts are among the leading fast-food restaurants that use frozen French fries globally.







Order a Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030038/







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Frozen French Fries Market



The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns in leading countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America (SAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) negatively affected the growth of various industries, including the food & beverages industries. The shutdown of manufacturing units disturbed global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and sales of various essential and non-essential products. Various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales of their products in 2020.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

French Fries Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)

Frozen Potato Market Size, Analysis Report 2030

Frozen Food Market Analysis, Size & Forecast 2028





About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:



If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876