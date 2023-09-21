Apparel Group Forms Groundbreaking Multi-Brand Licensing Alliance with Marquee Brands LLC, Expanding Fashion Footprint in GCC and India

Marquee Brands entrusts Apparel Group with BCBG™, Ben Sherman™, Bruno Magli™, Sur la table™, and Martha Stewart™ in a strategic move to target 1.5 Billion Consumers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apparel Group, a leading global fashion conglomerate, announces a monumental multi-brand licensing agreement with Marquee Brands LLC, the renowned brand owner, marketer, and media company. This unparalleled pact encompasses licensing for five of Marquee’s signature brands, namely BCBG™, Ben Sherman™, Bruno Magli™, Sur la table™, and Martha Stewart™ across the regions of GCC and India.



With this partnership, an expansive audience including some of the leading economies in the world with aggregate GDP of over 5 trillion USD, is set to experience and embrace the distinct styles and stories of these five brands. The move symbolizes both companies' ambition to fulfil increasing demand for not only luxury but also contemporary goods in these regions, offering consumers a wider spectrum of choices and styles.

“Our partnership with Apparel Group is a key step forward in our strategic plan to expand the categories and geographies covered by our brands. In bringing these five brands to the GCC and India, we are expanding the market for our brands by almost 1.5 billion people,” said Heath L. Golden, President of Marquee Brands. “Further, in teaming up with the partner of choice in the region for the world’s most desirable brands, we are confident that local consumers will embrace our brands via Apparel Group’s innovative, omnichannel, and quantitative retail approach.”

“Our strategic partnership with Marquee Brands underscores our steadfast strategy to be the epicenter of global fashion in the GCC and India. As we join forces, we’re not just expanding our retail footprint, but elevating the fashion landscape in the region, setting new benchmarks for what consumers can expect,” commented Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “We've always positioned ourselves at the crossroads of innovation and excellence, and this partnership further exemplifies our commitment to providing unparalleled shopping experiences while strategically enhancing our global brand stature.”

This partnership is destined to set new benchmarks, fostering a culture of fashion that is globally inspired yet locally embraced. The fusion of Marquee's brand prowess with Apparel Group's regional expertise promises an enriched retail landscape for the discerning fashion customers of GCC and India.

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, Hatch, A Pea in a Pod, America’s Test Kitchen, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce.

For more information, please visit http://www.marqueebrands.com/

