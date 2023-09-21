Oxygen Scavengers Market Surging Toward a US$ 3.6 Billion Valuation by 2032
Oxygen Scavengers Market Poised for Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Oil & Gas and Chemical IndustriesROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oxygen scavenger market size is on a trajectory to exceed $3.6 billion in revenue by 2032, marking a notable surge from its current valuation of $2.2 billion. Over the next decade, this market is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate of 5% CAGR.
A key driving force behind this growth is the heightened demand for high-quality packaged and fresh foods, which is expected to fuel oxygen scavenger consumption in the coming years. Additionally, the enforcement of stringent food safety regulations and a global focus on reducing food waste are poised to further bolster the demand for oxygen scavengers. Factors such as urbanization, population growth, evolving lifestyle patterns, and consumer preferences shifting towards convenience foods are also anticipated to indirectly impact the market's potential in the foreseeable future.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
-The global oxygen scavengers market is valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022.
-Over the next ten years, demand for oxygen scavengers is predicted to rise at a 5% CAGR.
-By 2032-end, oxygen scavenger sales are slated to accumulate a revenue value of US$ 3.6 billion.
-Increasing investments in the oil & gas industry, rising demand for convenience foods, growing disposable income, increasing population, and changing consumer preferences are prime factors that boost market growth.
-The non-volatile nature of oxygen scavengers and health risks associated with prolonged exposure are expected to inhibit market growth in the coming years.
-Consumption of oxygen scavengers in China is forecasted to increase at a 6.7% CAGR through 2032.
-Sales of metallic oxygen scavengers are estimated to attain a value of US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2032.
“Increasing investments in the expansion of the manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for oxygen scavenger suppliers going forward,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Competitive Landscape:
Prime oxygen scavengers market players are focusing on launching new products with advanced capabilities that are enabling them to expand their sales potential across several industrial verticals.
In April 2020, a leading specialized polymer and materials manufacturer, Avient announced the launch of a new non-nylon-based, low-haze oxygen scavenger for PET rigid packaging. ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G reduces the impact on recycled PET by reducing yellowing by 50% for the mechanical recycling process.
Oxygen scavenger providers are also expected to eye acquisitions and mergers that will help them increase their market presence and improve revenue generation.
In August 2022, Solenis, a specialty chemicals manufacturer announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Clearon, a manufacturer of sanitizers and disinfectants. Through this acquisition, Solenis has strengthened its position in the water treatment industry
Key Companies Profiled
-BASF SE
-Baker Hughes
-Innospec Inc.
-Arkema Group
-Clariant
-Solvay America Inc.
-Kemira
-Coventya
-Lubchem
-Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
-Solenis
-SUEZ
-Accepta Ltd.
-Sealed Air Corporation
-Ricmar Industries
Regional Insights:
U.S. Presents an Opportune Oxygen Scavengers Market:
Thriving Demand for Packaged Food Unlocks Lucrative Opportunities
The United States offers a favorable environment for the oxygen scavengers market, primarily driven by the robust demand for packaged and convenience foods. This heightened demand is expected to be a pivotal factor propelling the need for oxygen scavengers in the country. Furthermore, the adoption of various food safety regulations and the endorsement of new food packaging standards recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are poised to bolster the market's potential in the U.S. Sales of oxygen scavengers in the U.S. currently constitute more than a quarter of the global market's revenue share.
Prospects for Oxygen Scavenger Demand in Europe
Moderate Growth in Oxygen Scavenger Consumption Expected
In Europe, the majority of the demand for oxygen scavengers is anticipated to originate from the food packaging industry, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period up to 2032. The region benefits from the presence of prominent food manufacturers, an increasing focus on sustainability, and a growing appetite for active packaging solutions. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are projected to emerge as the leading markets within this European region, contributing significantly to its overall growth.
Key Segments of Oxygen Scavengers Industry Research
By Type:
-Organic
-Inorganic
By Material:
-Metallic
-Non-metallic
By End-use Industry:
-Food & Beverages
-Pharmaceuticals
-Power
-Oil & Gas
-Chemicals
-Pulp & Paper
-Other Industries
By Region:
-North America
-Latin America
-Europe
-APAC
-MEA
