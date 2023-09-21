Coherent Introduces Industry’s First 1200 mW Pump Laser Module for Optical Amplification in DWDM Networks

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in pump laser technology for erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) deployed in optical networks, today announced the industry’s first pump laser module with 1200 mW of output power in a 10-pin butterfly package.



Rapid advances in optical communications technologies are reaching the theoretical limits of fiber-optic capacity and driving the expansion of transmission windows into the extended C- and L-bands. The 1200 mW pump lasers from Coherent provide the additional power needed to amplify the larger number of channels supported by these next-gen ultra-broadband optical transmission systems while meeting the stringent reliability requirements of these advanced networks.

“This is the highest-power commercially available pump laser module on the market, fully qualified, and available today,” said Dr. Beck Mason, EVP, Telecommunications Business Unit. “Together with our new dual-chip pump laser module, previously announced at OFC 2023, this 1200 mW module gives us the leading portfolio of high-power pump solutions. Customers can count on Coherent as a trusted supplier of pump lasers, generation after generation. This 1200 mW pump is built upon chip developments and module packaging solutions that have been continuously advanced over the past 28 years, with nearly eight million units shipped.”

The pump laser module, which is available in standard and low-power-consumption versions, allows designers to overcome increased losses in complex amplifier and system architectures and achieve higher-performance, cost-effective, and reliable amplifier designs. Available in a range of power specifications up to and including 1200 mW, the product allows single pump laser solutions in applications historically requiring two separate lasers.

Coherent’s broad array of pump laser modules includes both cooled and uncooled designs as well as single- and dual-chip configurations. Together with our active and passive components and erbium-doped fiber, Coherent offers a complete range of best-in-class components for amplifier designers.

Coherent will exhibit at ECOC 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 2-4, Stand #406. At the conference, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for telecom and datacom optical networks.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com