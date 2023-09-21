School Improvement Partnership Launches Charter School Investor Podcast
Expert guests, practical guidance. Introducing the Charter School Investor Podcast: What Charter School Leadership Looks LikePHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School Improvement Partnership (SIP) is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new podcast that delves into the world of charter school leadership. Entitled "What Charter School Leadership Looks Like", this podcast series is set to be a must-listen for school leaders, investors, underwriters, philanthropists, advisors, and policy analysts alike.
With a sharp focus on addressing the unique challenges faced by industry professionals as they navigate the intricacies of ‘doing good and doing well’ in education, the Charter School Investor Podcast promises to be an indispensable resource for all stakeholders in the charter school sector.
In partnership with HJ Sims, SIP will debut the Charter School Investor Podcast on September 21st. Stay tuned for discussions, expert interviews, and insights into the world of charter school leadership. For both seasoned professionals and those just starting their career, this podcast will provide listeners with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the charter school landscape.
Episode 1: Paul Vallas - Hear a conversation with Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, former superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, and a recent mayoral candidate in Chicago. Paul's background in educational leadership and public administration provides a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing charter school leaders.
Episode 2: Maria Mills - In the second episode, Maria Mills, Director of the Carolina Charter Academy and last year’s North Carolina Charter Principal of the Year, provides insights into school safety, motivating teachers, and working with institutional investors, which will be of interest to school leaders and industry professionals alike.
Episode 3: Rob Nickell and Kevin Dobson - The third episode features a dynamic duo in the world of education finance and charter school administration. Rob Nickell, the Executive Vice President of Education Finance for HJ Sims, and Kevin Dobson, Founder and Executive Director of Capital College and Career Academy (CCCA), give in-depth insights into founding and financing a start-up charter school.
The Charter School Investor Podcast is committed to delivering high-quality content. Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Join on this journey as SIP explores "What Charter School Leadership Looks Like”.
About School Improvement Partnership:
School Improvement Partnership supports data transparency and accountability in the charter school sector through the School Improvement Partnership database and by reporting on over $1.5 billion dollars of charter school bonds.
About HJ Sims Education Finance:
HJ Sims and our education finance team has closed more than $7 billion in public sector and charter school financings. We are deeply experienced in helping you create, improve and build your vision for the future of education.
