Micro Motor Market Is Projected To Reach US$58 Billion By 2032
Brushless Micro Motors are poised to maintain their dominant position in the global Micro Motors market throughout the forecast period.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro motor market share is anticipated to experience consistent growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the market is projected to expand, reaching a global market valuation of US$ 36 billion.
Given this sustained growth and the burgeoning demand in the worldwide market, the micro motor market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 58 billion by 2032.
Micromotors: Powering Diverse Industries with Precision and Efficiency
Micro motors serve as devices that convert electrical energy into mechanical power. They find applications in a wide range of products, including electric shavers, fans, toothbrushes, pumps, robots, windshield scrubbers, and more. Various sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, robotics, and automotive rely on micro motors. These motors are available in voltage sizes ranging from 1 V to 60 V and are characterized by their compact size, lightweight, and robust torque.
Micro motors are increasingly gaining traction in industrial applications due to their exceptional qualities, including high torque, efficiency, precise controllability, durability, and reliability. A key driver behind the market's growth is the growing demand for micro motors in electric cars, HVAC systems, and robotics technology.
Micro motors find their place within a diverse range of machinery and devices, such as pumps, compressors, automobiles, lathes, machine tools, disc drives, home appliances, power tools, and electric cars. While these miniature motors may come at a higher cost compared to standard counterparts, they come packed with a host of advantages. These advantages encompass reduced energy consumption, an extended lifespan, lower maintenance requirements, and an enhanced ability to withstand voltage fluctuations. As the need for increased productivity and decreased power usage continues to grow in various applications, the micro motor market is poised for an upswing.
However, a few hindrances stand in the way of the micro motor market's expansion. The automotive industry's slowdown and the substantial initial capital investment required are expected to pose challenges. Nevertheless, the burgeoning demand for micro motors in robotics and automated technologies presents promising opportunities for market growth.
Key Companies Profiled
- ABB Ltd.
- NIDEC Corporation
- Mabuchi Motors
- Buhler Motors GmbH
- Maxon Motors AG
- CONSTAR Motor
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Mitsuba Corporation
Expanding Horizons: The Versatile Micro Motors Revolutionizing Multiple Industries
Market expansion is poised to gain momentum thanks to the versatility of micro motors, which find application across a wide spectrum of industries, including medical equipment, automotive, industrial automation, aircraft systems, 3D printing, agriculture equipment, construction and mining machinery, among others. The adaptability of micro motors serves as a hedge against economic downturns in specific sectors, thus reinforcing the upward trajectory of growth.
The electronics industry has experienced exponential growth, and this trend is expected to persist for the next decade. Given the extensive utility of micro motors, the flourishing electronics sector serves as a promising harbinger of future sales. Over the ensuing ten years, the integration of micro motors into various electronic products is projected to drive demand. Furthermore, their energy-efficient characteristics make them a preferred choice among electrical device manufacturers.
The surging demand for catheterization is primarily attributed to increased healthcare expenditures on cardiac patient care and a growing number of individuals undergoing cardiac therapies. Escalating healthcare spending from both governmental and private sources is driving the need for balloon catheters, consequently propelling micro motor sales in tandem. Consequently, with these noteworthy developments on the horizon, the micro motor market is poised to witness substantial demand in the forecast period.
Analysis by Country
The incorporation of micro motors within the Air Force is poised to significantly increase market demand.
The micro motor industry is poised for substantial growth in the United States during the projected period. According to Fact.MR, the U.S. market is projected to capture a substantial 45% market share in 2022, reaching a total market size of approximately US$ 5.8 billion by 2022.
The United States, owing to its advanced end-use sectors and robust infrastructure, stands as a primary driver of demand in this industry. The deployment of micro motors in applications such as drones within the U.S. Air Force and other defense systems is expected to further boost demand in the region. By the conclusion of 2032, it is forecasted that the United States will dominate the North American market, accounting for nearly 84% of the total market share. Moreover, the market is anticipated to exhibit a steady growth rate of 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.
Market Overview
Major corporations have shown a keen interest in forming partnerships, expanding their capacities, making acquisitions, and establishing global sales and distribution networks.
- In 2021, Nidec announced its acquisition of shares in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. This move perfectly aligns with Nidec's core business operations and strategy, as it strengthens their presence in the machine tool industry. Nidec, through its subsidiary Nidec-Shimpo Corporation, has been actively engaged in manufacturing, sales, and service of reduction gearboxes and pressing machines. Upon completion of the transaction, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool will become the primary focus of Nidec's third subsidiary, Shimpo.
- Meanwhile, the Maxon Group expanded its presence in France in 2021, with a significant investment of EUR 10 million in a state-of-the-art Innovation and Production Center located in Beynost, near Lyon. Maxon France aims to leverage French expertise in mechatronics for drive systems on a global scale. Their specific focus lies in exporting their proficiency in designing and manufacturing multi-axis propulsion systems, targeting applications in autonomous connected logistics, laboratory equipment, and Industry 4.0.
Revolutionary Technology Propelling the Global Adoption of Micro Motors
Micro motors possess a remarkable ability to seamlessly integrate into small, intricate spaces, boasting compatibility with a wide range of power sources, spanning from 5 volts to 48 volts. These motors incorporate cutting-edge electrical and electronic components, making them exceptionally versatile. Their lightweight and compact design render them an optimal choice for deployment in confined spaces.
Among the spectrum of high-performance motors, piezoelectric ultrasonic motors stand out due to their exceptional torque density and simplistic component assembly. Notably, these motors exhibit impressive efficiency and power output. As the electronics sector continues to expand, the demand for these motors is set to soar. Consequently, the period from 2022 to 2032 is poised to witness a significant surge in the demand for micro motors, driven by the escalating interest in this transformative technology.
