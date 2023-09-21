Asia-pacific erp software Market size is Projected to Grow USD 48,034 Million by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 14.8%

Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market Size

An increase in the adoption of ERP software by enterprises to gain strategic and competitive advantage over their competitors.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific ERP software market generated $11.98 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $48.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, the adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and rise in demand for data-driven decision-making drive the Asia-Pacific ERP software market. However, high investment and maintenance costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the increase in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancements in ERP create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The demand for cloud-based ERP software increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain efficiency and keep processes under control as businesses needed to make changes in their operational structures.

• The adoption of work-from-home and remote working culture led to surge in adoption of ERP software in the Asia-Pacific region to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software industry. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, China accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, India is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market analyzed in the research include Digiwinx Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Focus Softnet PTE LTD, Synergix Technologies, Deskera, IFS AB, 3i Infotech LTD., HashMicro Pte. Ltd., Tigernix Pte. Ltd., Rorko Technologies, and Accentuate Pte. Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the APAC ERP software market share along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the APAC ERP software market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Asia-Pacific ERP software industry.

• A quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market share from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the Asia-Pacific ERP software market potential.

