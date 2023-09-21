Post-Industrial Institute Announces Summit on The AI Transformation of Enterprises
200 Enterprise Leaders to Explore How AI is Remaking Organizations. Expert Insights from Researchers, Technologists, Executives, and Investors.
Decentralization and AI are fundamentally changing the way we think about organizations and work. We are excited to bring together leaders utilizing AI to build future-ready enterprises.”MENLO PARK, CA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Post-Industrial Institute, an independent Silicon Valley research firm developing 21st century management strategies and tools, is announcing its inaugural Post-Industrial Summit, titled "The AI Transformation." Scheduled for October 30-31, the Summit will be hosted by SRI International in Menlo Park, California. The Summit will feature speakers from Stanford University, SRI International, Broadcom, Deloitte, Accenture, Swisscom, and HP Enterprise.
— Frode Odegard, CEO, Post-Industrial Institute
Artificial Intelligence has become central to Enterprise Transformation. The Post-Industrial Institute has crafted a comprehensive Summit which will bring together 200 enterprise executives. Delegates will exchange ideas, gather the latest AI insights from expert speakers, and develop an AI Transformation Roadmap for their respective organizations.
Session highlights:
The New Transformation Landscape: We will explore how AI is posed to impact a world with geopolitical tensions, supply chain challenges, new workforce expectations, and technology disruption in various industry sectors.
AI Platforms & Applications: We will dive into the future capabilities of AI hardware and software platforms, AI copilots for hyper-productivity and accelerated innovation, discuss the role of AI in customer acquisition and support, and explore intelligent assistants and Social AI.
Building the Post-Industrial Enterprise: We will discuss leveraging AI to accelerate transformation and building decentralized autonomous organizations. Participants will gain insights into incubating AI ventures, the interplay between AI and company culture, leading organizational transformation, and building an AI Transformation Roadmap.
"Decentralization and AI are fundamentally changing the way we think about organizations and work. We are excited to bring together leaders leveraging AI to build future-ready enterprises," said Frode Odegard, the CEO and Founder of the Post-Industrial Institute.
The Post-Industrial Institute (PII) is an independent research and advisory firm developing management thinking and tools tailored for the 21st century. Through research and collaboration with enterprise leaders and investors, the institute helps build organizations that will prosper in a decentralizing world infused with artificial intelligence and other game-changing technologies.
“As a research institute with a long history of pioneering developments in AI, we are excited to host this summit to explore the future impacts that AI can have in different application domains” said Dr. Suresh Sunderrajan, President, Commercialization Group, SRI International.
SRI International creates world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. An independent nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, SRI collaborates across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop groundbreaking products and technologies and bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures, and new product solutions.
Frode Odegard
Post-Industrial Institute
+1 650-830-0430
media@post-industrial.institute
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn