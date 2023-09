Mobile Imaging Services Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 2.7% during 2019-2027 | Report by TMR

Mobile Imaging Services Market

Medical imaging systems is growing day by day owing to their increasing applications in the field of neurology, cardiology and in women's health

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for Mobile Imaging Services estimated at US$ 12,510.7 Mn in the year 2018, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 16,050.45 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2019-2027.Mobile imaging technology provides precise images of the inside body components, tissues, and organs, which are utilised in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of disorders. In order to detect and treat diseases, mobile imaging reveals interior structures that are covered by the skin and bones, such as biopsies and surgeries. Technologies including MRI, PET/CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray, ECG, and Holter monitoring are provided by mobile medical imaging services in a variety of fields like cardiology, neurology, and women's health. The primary reasons driving the growth of the mobile imaging services market are the rising importance of medical imaging systems in various medical applications due to breakthrough technologies in various fields such as cardiology, neurology, and women's health. Mobile imaging services are growing in demand on the back of focus by healthcare providers to bolster the utilization of diagnostic imaging for cancer, infectious, and chronic diseases. During the COVID-19 outbreaks, home mobile radiography services have attracted astounding attention among the target population, causing spurt in opportunities in the mobile imaging services market. Lists out all the prominent companies operating in the Mobile Imaging Services market. They are as follows:
โ€ข Accurate Imaging, Inc.
โ€ข Atlantic Medical Imaging
โ€ข Alliance HealthCare Services
โ€ข Center For Diagnostic Imaging
โ€ข Cobalt Health
โ€ข DMS Health Technologies
โ€ข InHealth Group
โ€ข INTERIM DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, LLC.
โ€ข First Coast Mobile Imaging, Inc. Increased Accessibility: Mobile imaging services can reach patients who may have limited mobility or live in rural areas where access to medical imaging services is limited. The services can also be provided on-site at hospitals, clinics, or other medical facilities, reducing the need for patients to travel to receive diagnostic tests.2. Convenience: Mobile imaging services can be scheduled at a patient's preferred time and location, reducing waiting times and minimizing disruption to their daily lives. This is particularly beneficial for patients who may have busy schedules or are unable to travel to receive imaging services3. Cost-Effective: Mobile imaging services can be more cost-effective than traditional imaging services, as they do not require the same level of infrastructure and equipment as fixed imaging facilities. This can result in lower costs for patients and healthcare providers.4. Improved Efficiency: Mobile imaging services can help healthcare providers improve efficiency by reducing wait times and streamlining the diagnostic process. This can lead to faster diagnosis and treatment, improving patient outcomes and satisfaction.5. Reduced Risk of Exposure: Mobile imaging services can help reduce the risk of exposure to infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, by minimizing the need for patients to travel to receive diagnostic tests and reducing the number of people in waiting rooms. Overall, the Mobile Imaging Services Market offers several benefits that can improve patient access to diagnostic imaging services and streamline the diagnostic process, while also reducing costs and improving efficiency for healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation
Type
โ€ข X-ray
โ€ข Ultrasound
โ€ข Magnetic Resonance Imaging
โ€ข Computed Tomography
โ€ข Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography
โ€ข Bone Densitometry
โ€ข Mammography
End-users
โ€ข Hospitals and Private Clinics
โ€ข Home Healthcare Service Providers
โ€ข Rehabilitation Centers, Geriatric Care and Hospice Agencies
โ€ข Sports Organizations
โ€ข Others (Military Institutions, Prisons)
Region
โ€ข North America
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
โ€ข Latin America
โ€ข Middle East & Africa