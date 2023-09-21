Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau – Christmas surface mail latest dates of posting 2023
2023-09-21 16:15
The latest dates of posting for Christmas surface mail is listed in post offices and on CTT website. The public are advised to post the mail item as early as possible.
