Indonesia OTT Market size is Projected to Reach USD 16,386.82 Million by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 31.3%

Indonesia OTT Market

An increase in the adoption of OTT software and platforms is expected to boost demand for these services and also impact the Indonesia OTT market size.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the Indonesia OTT market generated $360.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The rise in the popularity of direct carrier billing in the over-the-top market, the increase in the adoption of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications, high internet speed, and the surge in subscriptions of over-the-top videos in Indonesia have boosted the growth of Indonesia's OTT market. Moreover, the economical charges of OTT services supplemented the market growth.

On the contrary, challenges in consumer engagement and dominance in piracy of the digital streaming ecosystem hamper the market growth. On the contrary, a shift in focus toward the generation of local content and integration of advanced technologies in OTT services are expected to open lucrative opportunities for market growth in the future.

By component, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Indonesia OTT market, due to rise in demand for innovative over-the-top solutions for media sharing by consumers. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of services among end users and effective functioning of software and platform throughout the process.

By user type, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the Indonesia OTT market, due to numerous benefits provided by these services and rise in number of enterprises in Indonesia that started using their own OTT services. However, the personal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period, as several individual users are adopting OTT services to launch their own videos.

By end user, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, as the companies in the e-commerce industry are not only using over-the-top services, but also launching their own on-demand video streaming platforms. However, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the Indonesia OTT market, as the increase in popularity of over-the-top content has transformed processes and operations of media and entertainment companies.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities. Indonesia OTT market forecast. The study uses Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as the bargaining power of suppliers, the competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the bargaining power of buyers on the Southeast Asia 5G private network market.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the OTT market across the globe, especially in Indonesia. The rise in demand for OTT services due to growth in online communication services and increased use of online entertainment platforms supplemented the market growth.

• According to a survey, around 46% viewers watch online content and primetime OTT consumption of 10 pm to 12 pm has moved to 7 pm onward due to pandemics.

• The rise in time spent on smartphones has increased during the pandemic, which fueled the growth of the market.

