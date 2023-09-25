TheRainBowNavy: A Transformative Project Enabling Inclusivity and Empowerment for the LGBTQ+ Community

Our modest logo The Future "Little WoodY" the vessel we will use as the foundation of our social meeting and entertainment project benefitiing the LGBTQ+ community The future "Little Woody" moored and waiting for its new mission to support the LGBTQ+ community.

TheRainBowNavy is a passionate initiative dedicated to amplifying social equality & creating a safe haven for individuals within the LGBTQ+ community & Allies

No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” — "Taylor Swift"

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheRainBowNavy is a groundbreaking, not-for-profit startup that is set to revolutionize the LGBTQ+ scene. As a social outreach program, TheRainBowNavy is dedicated to uplifting and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The startup aims to create a vibrant and inclusive gathering and entertainment hub that will serve as a catalyst for positive change and empowerment.

At the heart of TheRainBowNavy is a modest yacht that serves as a social and entertainment hub, offering a range of amenities and activities to cater to diverse interests. This floating oasis features a restaurant, nightclub, and outdoor entertainment space on a surrounding floating island, providing an unparalleled experience for all who come on board.

With the understanding that LGBTQ+ individuals often face exclusion and discrimination, TheRainBowNavy seeks to challenge societal norms and create a safe and welcoming environment. The project envisions a space where people can freely express themselves, celebrate their identities, and connect with like-minded individuals.

By providing a platform for self-expression and celebration, TheRainBowNavy aims to foster a sense of belonging and empowerment within the LGBTQ+ community. Through a carefully curated program of events and activities, the project encourages personal growth, self-acceptance, and community building.

TheRainBowNavy is currently running a fundraising campaign to bring this vision to life. Supporters can contribute to the campaign by visiting the official fundraising page at https://fnd.us/The_RainBow_Navy?ref=sh_cCcVQ6. Every donation, regardless of size, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals in the community.

To show appreciation for their support, TheRainBowNavy is offering an exclusive perk for donors. By using the promo code EIN0309B, donors will an additional reward, double your bar reward, double you spa visit, add 10% discount on their hotel rooms. If a donor makes a referral to another supporter or ally that leads to a donation and receive another 5% for the successful referral. That's room discounts starting at 35% for a 4 day 3 night stay.

The funds raised through the campaign will be utilized to acquire and refurbish TheRainBowNavy yacht, which will serve as the central hub for the project. The yacht will be transformed into a vibrant social space, showcasing the best of Filipino hospitality and LGBTQ+ culture. Additionally, the project aims to establish a sustainable revenue stream to support the local LGBTQ+ community, provide employment and education opportunities for Filipino youth, and strengthen the foundations of the community through enhanced resources and support.

“We invite individuals, organizations, and businesses from all walks of life to join us in this remarkable journey,” explained Malcolm, Founder of TheRainBowNavy. “Together, we can create a more inclusive society where LGBTQ+ individuals have the resources, opportunities, and support they deserve.”

For more information about TheRainBowNavy and to contribute to the fundraising campaign, please visit https://fnd.us/The_RainBow_Navy?ref=sh_cCcVQ6. Remember to use the promo codes, EIN0309A and EIN0309B to get free drinks at TheRainBowNavy’s bar.

About TheRainBowNavy LLC

TheRainBowNavy LLC is a Not-For-Profit startup social outreach program established to uplift and support the LGBTQ+ community. Through its innovative initiatives and the creation of a vibrant gathering and entertainment hub, TheRainBowNavy aims to celebrate diversity, promote inclusivity, and empower individuals within the community.