Collagen Peptides Market Size Poised for Remarkable Growth, Forecasted to Reach USD $1.22 Billion by 2030

Collagen Peptides Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected production across various industries such as sports nutrition, food & beverages, dairy, cosmetics, and meat & poultry which directly or indirectly involve usage.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Collagen Peptides Market," The collagen peptides market size was $696.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2022 to 2030.

Collagen is produced in human body by combining amino acids obtained from food. Collagen forms the fundamental part of the human skin. It is a protein found in the bones, muscles, skin, and tendons. It is an essential component of connective tissue and is mainly responsible for skin elasticity and healthy bones. There are around 28 types of collagen with different structures which are very essential in maintaining good health.

With increasing age, collagen levels in the human body decreases as collagen fibers become thinner and weaker. This may result in skin ageing and joint pain. Collagen peptides are mostly being used in cosmetics and personal care products.

Consciousness of people towards wellbeing of their skin and health is the major factor driving the collagen peptides market revenue growth. Increase in awareness regarding health benefits of collagen peptides has boosted its consumption across the globe. Collagen peptides have numerous applications in various industries such as sports nutrition, dairy, food & beverages, cosmetics, and meat & poultry. The trend of consuming protein rich foods in developed and developing countries is predicted to be one of the major drivers expected to increase demand for collagen peptides.

Collagen peptides are obtained from collagen of slaughtered animals which includes bones, hides, and hooves of cattle, pigs, fish, and poultry. Factors restraining revenue growth of the market differ from region to region. For instance, the Middle Eastern countries have maximum population which do not consume collagen peptides obtained from pork. Moreover, individuals who do not consume animal products due to religious or personal beliefs tend not consume products which use collagen peptides. This serves as a major constraint for the market revenue growth across the region.

Consumers’ eating behavior have altered as a result of globalization and increased exposure to other cultures particularly western lifestyles, with an increase in snacking and eating meals in restaurants. Inadequate nutritional intake raises chance of developing chronic and cardiovascular diseases such hypertension, cancer, obesity, and diabetes. This is directly impacting demand for collagen peptide products, which is further estimated to fuel the market revenue growth in the near future.

The global collagen peptides industry is segmented based on source, application, and region. By source, it is classified into bovine, porcine, marine, and poultry. By application, it is classified into nutritional products, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the collagen peptides industry report include Tessenderlo Group, Darling Ingredients, GELITA AG, Holista Colltech, Collagen Solutions Plc, Nitta Gelatin India Limited, Amicogen, Gelnex, FOODMATE CO., LTD., and Ewald-Gelatine GmbH.

Key Findings of the Study

