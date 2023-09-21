Digital Printing Market size is Projected to Reach $35.71 Billion by 2028 | Registering a CAGR of 3.7%.

Digital Printing Market

Digital Printing Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Digital printing market share is expected to witness a considerable growth, owing to increase in adoption of inkjet and laser printers, especially from emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Digital Printing Market by Type (Inkjet and Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Plastic Films or Foils, Textile, Glass, Paper/Books, Ceramic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.

The global digital printing market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

A digital printing is a process of printing from an electronic file. The digital printing is an alternative printing method to traditional printing; thus, eliminates unnecessary steps of traditional printing methods such as printing plates, color proofs, and more. However, digital printing has a higher cost per page than offset printing method but reduce the cost by producing several thousand lager print on sheets at a lower rate. Moreover, commercial printing is witnessing provisional and fundamental changes, as the immediate shift from offset printing to digital printing methods, owing to demand for low-cost printing methods.

Rapid adoption of digital printing systems in food & beverage and textile industries, penetration of IoT and digital image technologies, and surge in demand for sustainable printing techniques influence the market growth. However, the high initial cost of digital printing devices in developing countries hampers early adoption. Further, an increase in the use of digital dyeing and printing technology in automotive and consumer electronic industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global digital printing industry during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the digital printing market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The digital printing industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global digital printing market include,

Canon, Inc

DIC Corporation

Epson Co. Ltd

Hewlett-Packard

Konica Minolta

Ricoh Co., Ltd

Sakata INX Co. Ltd

Toshiba

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

Xerox Corporation

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global digital printing industry include rapid adoption of digital printers in residential & commercial sectors, surge in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies, and increase in use of inkjet printer technology in food & beverage. However, high cost of products in developing countries acts as a major barrier for early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, adoption of digital printing in automotive, healthcare, and textile industries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for digital printing market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international digital printing market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the digital printing market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major digital printing suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

