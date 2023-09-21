PM receives UNIDO, global vaccine alliance leaders in New York

VIETNAM, September 21 -

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted separate receptions for Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Gerd Müller and Chief Programme Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) Aurélia Nguyen in New York on September 20 (local time).

Receiving Müller, Chính, on his trip to attend the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly's 78th session and bilateral activities in the US, appreciated efforts by the UNIDO and its Director General to support Việt Nam in implementing three strategic breakthroughs in infrastructure, human resources and institutions, and building a socialist-oriented market economy.

Emphasising Việt Nam's determination to build a strong industry, sustainable ecological agriculture, and concerted and effective service industries, he requested the UNIDO to support Việt Nam in implementing its industrial development strategy to 2025, with a vision to 2035, with priority given to perfecting and implementing industrial policies, developing low-emission industries, and increasing the added value and competitiveness of Việt Nam's industries to participate in global supply chains.

Müller said that Việt Nam is the most successful model of development and an important partner of the UNIDO with many cooperation programmes, affirming his organisation will focus on supporting Việt Nam in energy saving and decarbonisation of industries, and in developing food innovation systems and agricultural value chains, processing industries, and rural industry.

The UNIDO will coordinate closely with the Vietnamese side to soon approve the national cooperation programme for the 2023-2027 period as a basis for collaboration activities in the coming time, he stated, proposing the two sides consider the possibility of trilateral cooperation between Việt Nam, the UNIDO, and a developing country.

Chính took the occasion to invite the UNIDO leader to visit Việt Nam to promote more opportunities for bilateral cooperation, thus contributing to supporting Vietnam in achieving its goal of becoming an upper middle-income country with a modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Receiving Aurélia Nguyen, PM Chính thanked her for GAVI's support to Việt Nam during the most difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He suggested GAVI and Aurelia Nguyen personally increase support for Việt Nam in accessing vaccines to prevent epidemics, building strategies and plans to improve expanded vaccination, and receiving the transfer of mRNA vaccine technology.

Aurélia Nguyen expressed her hope that the two sides will maintain cooperation in producing vaccines against diseases in the coming time, and affirmed that she will continue supporting the country in implementing vaccination programmes for common diseases.

On this occasion, Chính handed to Aurélia Nguyen the Vietnamese State’s Friendship Order in recognition of her important support for COVID-19 prevention in the country. — VNS