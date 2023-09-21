Vietnamese PM meets global leaders in New York

VIETNAM, September 21 - NEW YORK — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with global leaders in New York on September 20 afternoon (local time), on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Talking to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, PM Chính affirmed that the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and people of Việt Nam never forget Cuba’s wholehearted assistance for Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation, always treasure and stay determined to further intensify the traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, and support the just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people.

He underlined Việt Nam’s consistent stance of not supporting but demanding the unilateral sanctions against Cuba be removed.

The PM held that the two sides should maintain close cooperation to enhance trade and investment links and develop their economic ties on par with the sound political relations as directed and wished by the countries’ Party and State leaders.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the Cuba-Việt Nam relations form a noble symbol of the comradeship and close-knit friendship, and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the precious support for Cuba to weather difficulties caused by the embargo and sanctions.

He pledged to direct Cuban ministries and sectors to work more closely with Việt Nam to promote bilateral economic, investment, and trade ties, especially in agriculture to guarantee food security.

Both leaders also affirmed coordination to organise activities marking the 50 years since Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz visited the liberated zone in South Việt Nam in September 1973, especially during the coming trip to Việt Nam by President of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, PM Chính stressed the great importance Việt Nam attaches to the traditional friendship and cooperation with Romania, and thanked the European country for its vaccine support for Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To continue fostering bilateral ties, he called on both sides to increase meetings and mutual visits, especially at the high level, continue making trade and investment breakthroughs so that the relations live up to the countries’ potential and advantages. They also need to boost cooperation in labour and education - training, which are their traditional cooperation fields, and share experience in the sustainable management of the Mekong and Danube deltas.

President Iohannis applauded the development of the countries’ partnership, particularly in economy - trade.

He pledged that Romania will work to further promote all-round ties with Việt Nam, especially in economy, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, so that bilateral relations match the development of the countries’ ties.

At the meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, PM Chính highlighted Việt Nam always treasures and hopes to reinforce the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Poland, a priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He also thanked the Polish Government and people for actively assisting Việt Nam in the pandemic response.

He suggested both countries step up all-level delegation exchanges via all channels to enhance mutual political trust and understanding and expand cooperation in all fields. He called on the Polish Government to continue creating optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community in Poland to live, work, and integrate well into the local society.

President Duda highly valued Việt Nam’s achievements in socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Polish leader expressed his special attention to fostering economic ties and perceived that there remains much cooperation potential in education - training, information technology, health care, pharmaceutical, and agriculture. He also asked for the Vietnamese Government’s support for Polish businesses to invest in the Southeast Asian nation.

Also on September 20, PM Chính told Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar during their meeting that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen the traditional friendship with Slovenia, one of its priority partners in Europe.

He asked the countries to boost mutual visits at all levels, especially in 2024 when they celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and effectively implement the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The PM also called on the Slovenian Parliament and Government to soon complete the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and raise their voice so that the European Commission (EC) will lift the “yellow card” warning over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for Việt Nam’s fisheries sector.

Noting PM Chính’s opinions, President Musar said Slovenia always views Việt Nam as one of its propriety partners in Southeast Asia, and that it will bolster multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam.

She also asked both sides to enhance cooperation in some potential areas such as labour, science - technology, natural resource protection, pharmaceutical, and environmental protection.

At the meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, PM Chính said Việt Nam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and sound cooperation with Finland.

To further boost bilateral ties, he recommended the countries increase all-level delegation exchanges to develop their relations in a more substantive and effective manner, while continuing to foster trade and investment ties to create momentum for bilateral relations to grow strongly. He also highlighted Việt Nam’s hope to boost exporting farm produce, leather - footwear, textile - garment, and other products to Finland.

The PM appealed to the Finnish Parliament and Government to soon finalise the EVIPA ratification to facilitate equal and mutually beneficial investment ties. He also asked Finland to support the EC’s removal of the “yellow card” warning for Việt Nam’s fisheries sector.

Hailing the development of bilateral cooperation, especially since the EVFTA took effect, President Niinisto expressed his hope that their countries will not only promote bilateral cooperation but also serve as bridges linking Finland with ASEAN, Việt Nam with the EU, and between ASEAN and the EU.

At the meetings, PM Chính and the European leaders affirmed that their countries will keep strengthen cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations, and step up coordination within ASEAN and EU cooperation mechanisms.

Talking to his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin also on September 20, PM Chính noted that Thailand is an important and trustworthy partner of Việt Nam in the region, expressing his delight at the progress of bilateral ties amid the 10th anniversary of the countries’ strategic partnership.

To keep fostering the Việt Nam-Thailand cooperation, he pointed out four focuses that should be promoted, namely effectively carrying out the action plan for implementing the enhanced strategic partnership for 2022-27; further opening their markets and providing more favourable conditions for both sides’ businesses so as to achieve the trade target of US$25 billion in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner; enhancing cooperation in education - training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges; and maintaining close coordination at multilateral mechanisms, especially ASEAN.

PM Thavisin agreed on his counterpart’s opinions, adding that Thailand wishes to join Việt Nam in bolstering collaboration in trade, investment, tourism, infrastructure connectivity, and locality-to-locality ties.

He also suggested Việt Nam consider opening more direct air routes to Thailand.

Both leaders agreed that their countries will jointly implement the cooperation focuses to boost the effective and substantive development of their strategic partnership. — VNS