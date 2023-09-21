Structured Cabling Market size is Projected to Reach $20.88 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Structured Cabling Market

Structured Cabling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The structured cabling market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investment in the IT & Telecommunications sector. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Structured Cabling Market by Offering (Hardware, Services, and Software), Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, and Others), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Residential, Commercial, Government, Manufacturing & Automation, Military & Defense, Energy, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global structured cabling market size was valued at $10.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

A structured cabling framework is a comprehensive arrangement of cabling and related equipment, which provides an extensive communications infrastructure. This framework serves a wide scope of applications, for example, to provide telecom services or transfer information through a computer network.

The growth of the global structured cabling market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in investments in communication infrastructure, and rising trend of data center convergence. In addition, increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices & systems, boosts the overall market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices acts as a major restraint of the global structured cabling industry. On the contrary, growing acceptance of 5G technology & improving broadband infrastructure globally is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the structured cabling industry.

Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of structured cabling products, especially in IT & Telecommunications sector, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as surge in number of data centers accelerate the structured cabling market growth.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the structured cabling market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The structured cabling industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global structured cabling market include,

Belden, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Holding Co.

Corning Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand

Nexans S.A.

Schneider Electric

Siemon

TE Connectivity

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the structured cabling market growth are increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices systems, and growing expansion of data centers. In addition, growth in demand for structured cabling due to technological advancements drives the structured cabling market. However, emergence of wireless communication systems restricts the market growth. On the contrary, growth of IT & telecom sector, and increase in investment in Asia-Pacific region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international structured cabling market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the structured cabling market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major structured cabling suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

