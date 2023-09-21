AI in Computer Vision Market size is Expected to Reach $207.09 Billion by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 39.60%.

AI in Computer Vision Market

AI in Computer Vision Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Government initiatives to boost development of AI-related technologies are anticipated to create opportunities for the AI in computer vision market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the AI in Computer Vision Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Function (Training and Interference), and Application (Industrial and Non-industrial), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Agriculture, Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Security & Surveillance, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

The global AI in computer vision market size is expected to reach $207.09 billion by 2030 from $9.18 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 39.60% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13478

Computer vision technology is one of the most promising areas of research within artificial intelligence and computer science, and offers tremendous advantages for businesses in the modern era. Computer vision focuses on designing computer systems that possess the ability to capture, understand, and interpret important visual information contained with image and video data. Computer vision systems then translate this data, using contextual knowledge provided by human beings, into insights used to drive decision making.

Automobile manufacturers are increasingly reliant on computer vision and industrial robotics technologies to accomplish several levels of automation throughout the production process. Increasing participation of various automotive and IT giants to develop autonomous cars is driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market for the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, computer vision technology is used for inspection of every single detail during production and detects flaws in every single product produced. Moreover, it also includes confirming the presence or absence of automobile parts and analyzing their proper shapes and sizes. Furthermore, the automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift from human-driven or conventional vehicles into AI-powered or self-driving cars.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13478

The research report presents a complete judgment of the AI in computer vision market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The AI in computer vision industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global AI in computer vision market include,

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

AWS (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Facebook (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Xilinx (U.S.)

BASLER AG (Germany)

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the AI in computer vision market growth are rising demand for computer vision systems in automotive applications, increasing demand for emotion AI, and high demand for quality inspection and automation. However, rising safety and security related concern restricts the market growth. On the contrary, government initiative to boost development of AI-related technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the global AI in computer vision industry during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international AI in computer vision market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13478

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the AI in computer vision market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major AI in computer vision suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.