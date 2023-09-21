Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The market size of the global sensitive toothpaste is expected to grow to $2.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2023" is a detailed information source covering all market aspects. The market is expected to reach $2.27 billion in 2027 with a 8.0% CAGR.

The sensitive toothpaste market grows due to rising dental issues in adults and children. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players are Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Hindustan Unilever.

Sensitive Toothpaste Market Segments
• Type: Highly Sensitive, Low Sensitive Toothpaste
• Distribution: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online, Others
• End-User: Residential, Commercial
• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Sensitive toothpaste has ingredients like potassium nitrate, stannous fluoride, and strontium chloride, which block and strengthen tooth nerves that react to heat, cold, and sugar. It reduces dental hypersensitivity to hot or cold stimuli with regular use.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Sensitive Toothpaste Market Trends And Strategies
4. Sensitive Toothpaste Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sensitive Toothpaste Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

