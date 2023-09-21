PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS FOR THE HIGH COMMISSIONER OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDIA TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2023

_________________________________________________________________

The new High Commissioner of India to Samoa, Her Excellency Ms Neeta Bhushan presented her Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, during the Credentials ceremony held at the official residence of the Head of State at Vailele this morning. Her Excellency Ms Neeta Bhushan is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

During the credential ceremony, both the Head of State and the High Commissioner acknowledged the warm and friendly relations between Samoa and India since the establishment of diplomatic relations in June 1970. Samoa continues to benefit from the assistance provided by India through its grant aid programme in various areas including the education and health sector, the Indo-Samoa Medical Treatment Scheme, the establishment of the Centre for Excellence in IT at the National University of Samoa and humanitarian relief assistance during the measles and COVID-19 pandemic. India plays an active role as a Pacific Island Forum Dialogue Partner and provides support to the region through its contributions to development and technical cooperation. The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) provides direct engagement by India and the 14 Pacific Island countries leaders to address common issues of interest and concern on the blue economy, climate change, disaster preparedness, health, security and renewable energy. The Head of State expressed that he is confident that Ms Neeta Brushan’s appointment as High Commissioner of India to Samoa will no doubt provide more opportunities for collaboration on matters of mutual interest to further strengthen Samoa and India’s bilateral ties.

Her Excellency Ms Neeta Bhushan holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Economics. She joined the Ministry of External Affairs of India in 1994 and held various senior positions. Ms Bhushan held diplomatic postings as Third Secretary and later became Second Secretary at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, she was a First Secretary/Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Berlin and then later as Consul General/Officer on Special Duty at the Consulate General of India in Chicago. This is her first Head of Mission appointment as High Commissioner of India to New Zealand with accreditation to Samoa. H.E. Ms Neeta Bhushan is married.

–END–