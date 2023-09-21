Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of global silicon photonics is expected to grow to $4.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.1.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $4.68 billion in 2027, with a 25.1% CAGR.

Silicon photonics market grows due to increased demand for high-speed broadband. Asia-Pacific leads. Key players: Acacia Communications, Broadcom Ltd., Cisco Systems, MACOM Technology, Finisar Corporation, Globalfoundries Inc., IBM Corporation.

Silicon Photonics Market Segments

• Product: Transceivers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Switches, Cables, Sensors

• Component: Laser, Modulator, Photodetector, Filter, Waveguide

• Application: Data Centers, Telecommunication, Defense, Medical, Others

• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Silicon photonics is an emerging technology transferring data between computer chips via optical rays, which transmit data faster than electrical conductors. Semiconductor-grade silicon integrates photonic circuits with electronics, enhancing data transfer within microchips. It focuses on generating, processing, and manipulating photonic systems for rapid data transfer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Silicon Photonics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Silicon Photonics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Silicon Photonics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

