Electric Vehicle Transmission Market Projected to Reach US$ 55.4 Billion by 2031 with a 23.7% CAGR | Insights by TMR

Electric Vehicle Transmission Market

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles and surge in focus on boosting driving range and overall vehicle efficiency

The global Electric Vehicle Transmission Market has been experiencing unprecedented growth in recent years, driven by a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles and a growing focus on enhancing driving range and overall vehicle efficiency. In this blog, we will explore the dynamics of the electric vehicle transmission market, its current state, and its promising future prospects from 2023 to 2031. In 2022, the global electric vehicle transmission market was valued at a substantial US$ 8.2 billion. Analysts predict that this market will continue to expand at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7% over the next decade, reaching an estimated worth of US$ 55.4 billion by 2031. Several key factors are contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle transmission market: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, driven by environmental concerns and government incentives, is a primary driver. Major automakers worldwide are investing heavily in electrifying their vehicle fleets, gradually phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Enhancing driving range and overall vehicle efficiency are paramount in the EV industry. EV transmission systems play a critical role in achieving these goals, spurring demand for advanced transmission technologies. The availability of aftermarket and retrofit solutions provides lucrative opportunities for market vendors. As the EV market matures, there is a growing demand for transmission upgrades and replacements. Vendors are investing in research and development to introduce innovative transmission solutions, aiming to capture a larger share of the growing market. This innovation is expected to drive market expansion. The market analysis encompasses a comprehensive evaluation at both the global and regional levels. Qualitative analysis covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, key trends, Porterโ€™s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and key trend analysis. In 2022, the market featured several key players, including: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Magna International, BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corporation, HL Mando Corp., GKN Automotive Limited, Xtrac Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., EATON Corporation, Dana Limited, JATCO Ltd., and Other Key Players. The competitive landscape highlights market shares by company and provides insights into each company's profile, product portfolio, sales footprint, key subsidiaries or distributors, strategy, recent developments, and key financials. The electric vehicle transmission market is segmented based on various factors, including: Electric Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Micro Hybrid, Mild Hybrid, Full Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle. Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Hatchbacks, Sedans, Utility Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses and Coaches, and Others. Type: Single Speed and Multi-speed. Transmission Type: Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Automatic Transmission (AT), Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), and Dedicated Hybrid Transmission/Dual Clutch Transmission (DHT/DCT). Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive (FWD), Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), and All Wheel Drive (AWD). Sales Channel: OEM and Retrofit. The electric vehicle transmission market analysis spans across several regions, including: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Key countries covered in the market analysis include: U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, Japan, China, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa. The electric vehicle transmission market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, fuelled by the rapid electrification of vehicles, increased focus on driving range and efficiency, and ongoing innovation in transmission technologies. 