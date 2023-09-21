Semiconductor Market size is Anticipated to Reach $1,033.5 Billion by 2031 | Registering a CAGR of 6.21%

Semiconductor Market

Increasing consumption of consumer electronics devices around the world, and rising demand for efficient and faster memory chips in industrial applications drives the growth of semiconductor industry.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Semiconductor Market by Component, Node Size, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global semiconductor market was valued at $555.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,033.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.21% from 2022 to 2031.

A semiconductor is a material product usually comprised of silicon, which conducts electricity more than an insulator, such as glass, but less than a pure conductor, such as copper or aluminum. Their conductivity and other properties can be altered with the introduction of impurities, called doping, to meet the specific needs of the electronic component in which it resides. Also known as semis, or chips, semiconductors can be found in thousands of products such as computers, smartphones, appliances, gaming hardware, and other electronic equipment.

Over the past three decades, the semiconductor industry has experienced rapid growth and delivered enormous economic impact. Chip performance and cost improvements made possible the evolution from mainframes to PCs in the 1990s, the web and online services in the 2000s, and the smartphone revolution in the 2010s. Technological innovations have created incredible economic benefits. Semiconductors have become essential to the modern world, which is why long-term market demand for semiconductors remains strong.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the semiconductor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, semiconductor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the semiconductor industry include,

⦁ Broadcom Inc.

⦁ Intel Corporation

⦁ Qualcomm Incorporated

⦁ Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

⦁ SK Hynix Inc.

⦁ Taiwan Semiconductors

⦁ Texas Instruments Inc.

⦁ Toshiba Corporation

⦁ Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

⦁ Micron Technology Inc.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international semiconductor market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semiconductor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing semiconductor market opportunity.

⦁ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁ In-depth analysis of the semiconductor market overview assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global semiconductor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, semiconductor market forecast and market growth strategies.

