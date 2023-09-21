Asia Smart Education and Learning Market to Reach $369.34 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

The Asia Smart Education and Learning Market is driven by digitalization of education, increased internet penetration, and rising demand for online learning.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for e-learning solutions from schools and universities drives the growth of the Asia smart education and learning market. On the other hand, several security & privacy concerns and high cost of implementation restrain the growth to some extent. However, the emergence of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend and the growing concept of virtual schools are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Smart Education and Learning Market:

► The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the increased adoption of digital technologies with augmented data traffic. This factor boosted the Asia smart education & learning market positively.

► The greater adoption of adaptive and mixed learning approaches is most likely to persist post-pandemic as well.

The Asia smart education & learning market is analyzed across component, learning mode, end user, and countries. Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Based on learning mode, the virtual instructor-led training segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The adaptive learning segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering around half of the Asia smart education & learning market. Simultaneously, the market across India would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Market Players:

► Adobe Systems Incorporated

► Cisco Systems Inc.

► Educomp Solutions Ltd.

► NIIT Limited

► Blackboard, Inc.

► Ellucian Company L.P.

► Abans Group

► SMART Technologies

► Unit4

► Saba Software, Inc

