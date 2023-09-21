FPT IS debuts R&D centre in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, September 21 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — The FPT Information System company (FPT IS), a member of the FPT Group, has debuted its Research and Development (R&D) centre at Massada Industrial Park, underscoring a commitment to innovation, digital transformation, and technological solutions in the city and the global market.

The introduction of the R&D and representative office will help forge a link in co-operation between domestic and international businesses in clean and renewable energy, carbon index accreditation, positioning Đà Nẵng as an international centre for innovation and advanced technological solutions providers.

Chairman of FPT IS Trần Đăng Hòa said the company has developed 60 key technological solutions, including semiconductor chips, an automation akBot, electronic contract FPT.eContract, smart healthcare, and digital government, serving domestic and international customers.

The IT company posted a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent annually for four consecutive years, and it expects to attain a revenue of VNĐ1 trillion (US$40 million) in 2023.

“Đà Nẵng is an ideal destination for innovation, and we aim to establish the city as the premier ‘Silicon Valley’ design of Việt Nam. The launch of the R&D in Đà Nẵng will help introduce more new technological products and encourage the relocation of industrial production centres from Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as other R&D centres from international partners to Đà Nẵng,” Khoa said.

FPT Group alone has invested VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$108 million) in Đà Nẵng over the past 20 years, contributing a fifth to the city’s information technology and communication (ICT) revenue and a 20 per cent growth in software exports.

Đà Nẵng and the FPT Group agreed on digital transformation for 2021-25, accelerating the ‘smart city’ project and aiming to place the city on the ASEAN smart city network list by 2030.

FPT also assisted Đà Nẵng in developing the 10,000-Bridge Software Engineer programme to boost the Japanese market and established an IT service centre and urban development, the FPT City Complex.

The FPT Complex, developed over 5.9ha by the FPT Group, was recognised as a centralised information technology (CIT) zone by the Government, providing a workspace for 10,000 IT engineers by 2024. — VNS