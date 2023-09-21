Forest Wildfire Detection System Market to Attain a Valuation of US$ 1,183.6 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟏𝟐.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟏𝟖𝟑.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖𝟏% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Forest wildfires have become one of the most important issues in the constantly changing story of environmental conservation. The global market for forest wildfire detection systems is an example of how quickly and creatively the market has responded to this hazard. The increase in satellite-based surveillance and technological development are to blame for this expansion. North America dominated the market due to its vast landscapes and technologically advanced culture.
In the past ten years, the forest wildfire detection systems market has seen an unprecedented investment in space technology. According to the Satellite Sector Association, in 2021, the worldwide satellite sector generated $366 billion in sales. Satellites are increasingly being used for various tasks, including the detection of forest wildfires, as their technology advances and costs fall. A study published in the 'Remote Sensing of Environment' journal in 2019 highlighted the effectiveness of modern satellites. In comparison to ground or aircraft patrols, these technological marvels can detect temperature anomalies that are symptomatic of wildfires in less than 30 minutes after they start.
While early detection is still crucial, the global market for forest wildfire detection systems is moving in the direction of a more comprehensive strategy. The integration of systems that anticipate, monitor, and support the strategic response to wildfires is the main focus rather than only the identification of fires. For instance, predictive analytics is becoming more popular. In the last three years, nations like Canada, Australia, and the United States have led the way in promoting unified platforms in the market for forest wildfire detection systems worldwide. These are made to combine satellite data, local news, and aircraft observation to provide a thorough assessment of current and potential fire hazards. Applications that notify users about nearby fires and give them a place to report errors or anomalies have experienced a 200% increase in users.
𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟔𝟐% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The forest sector dominates the forest wildfire detection systems market, accounting for more than 62.2% of market revenue. It is also expected to continue rising at a CAGR of 5.60% and is on a steady upward track. The forest segment's imposing numbers highlight the urgent requirement for efficient wildfire detection systems in wooded areas.
Over 31% of the world's surface area is covered by forests, which are important natural resources but are also becoming more susceptible to wildfires as a result of things like climate change, human activity, and pest infestations. The economic effects are considerable, frequently exceeding billions of dollars in damages and resource deployment, with over 400 million hectares of forests damaged by fires each year.
Governments, organizations, and communities globally are becoming more conscious of the problem and taking preventative actions in the global market. The vulnerability of forested regions would most likely increase with the difficulties of climate change and urban encroachments, driving up the need for enhanced wildfire detection systems in the next years.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝟑𝟒% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The forest wildfire detection systems market has historically been vulnerable to wildfires due to the huge expanse of forests in North America. Accordingly, the region has a revenue share of above 34%.
The National Interagency Fire Center recorded an average of 70,000 wildfires every year in the United States alone, affecting around 7 million acres of land over the past ten years. Natural Resources Canada estimates that the vast boreal woods of Canada experience 8,000 fires on average each year. The region has made a major investment in wildfire monitoring systems as a result of this ongoing threat.
The region's focus is further highlighted by economic repercussions. In North America, damages from wildfires frequently surpass $10 billion per year when firefighting expenses, property losses, and long-term environmental effects are taken into account. Such data has encouraged investments from the public and private sectors. For instance, the budget for managing wildfires at the U.S. Forest Service has increased by nearly 12% during the previous five years.
The North American adoption of technology is equally crucial. Advanced AI, satellite imaging, and predictive analytics have been quickly integrated into wildfire warning systems thanks to the region's tech-centric attitude and Silicon Valley's breakthroughs. Advanced surveillance drones, sensor networks, and real-time monitoring platforms have also been developed owing to the collaborations between tech behemoths, entrepreneurs, and governmental organizations. It's hardly surprising that North America accounts for more than a third of global sales of forest wildfire detection systems given its ecosystem.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Continental
• PARATRONIC
• IQ Wireless
• Robert Bosch
• Insight Robotics
• Other prominent players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Camera (Vision) Systems
• Sensor Network
• Satellite Imaging
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Park
• Forest
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Software
• Hardware
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The U.K.
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Poland
o Belgium
o Finland
o Netherlands
o Portugal
o Sweden
o Switzerland
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Morocco
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Colombia
o Chile
o Peru
o Rest of South America
