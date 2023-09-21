Submit Release
Police investigates death of a Business Man in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki in Malaita Province are investigating the death of an adult person who was found dead in his office at Auki on 18 September 2023.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau during his weekly media press conference says, “The deceased cousin’s brother alerted police after he discovered the body of the deceased lying on the floor inside the B-Express office building around 8am on the same day.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The deceased who owns the B-Express company was first sighted in the evening when he moved around for a bath and later was discovered in the morning.”

Mr. Mangau says, “Police have registered an enquiry file as investigation into the matter continues and appeal to good people in and around Auki to help your police with any information related to the death of the deceased to come forward and assist with investigation.”

At this initial stage of investigation, Police now rely on the examination of the Medical Doctor’s report relating to the death before proceeding with its investigation.

