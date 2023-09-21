T & G to recruit 159 workers to work in New Zealand.

New Zealand Employer, Turners and Growers (T&G) are in the Solomon Islands to recruit 159 workers to work in their establishments across New Zealand.

Turners and Growers, Nicky Rawlings and local Solomon Islander employed by the company, Brodie are in Honiara this week to conduct recruitment for the company. On Monday they met with Chief Trade Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jack Waneoroa and Support Officer in the Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) Harrison Kabolo to update them of their latest trip to the country.

This is the second time for the company to conducted direct recruitment in the Solomon Islands, with 99 workers taken to work in New Zealand in the last season.

From the last season, 60 more workers will be joining the company this year to work in tomato farms owned by the company. The company is involved in the supply of apples and vegetables to the New Zealand domestic as well as international markets.

The company spoke high of Solomon Island workers, citing good behaviour and a resilient attitude despite lifestyle changes and the conditions they face in their new working and living environment.

The local workers were commended for their assistance in the recovery efforts following the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle which hit parts of New Zealand’s upper North Island between the 12th and the 14th of February this year.

T & G is among the companies recruiting Solomon Island workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) Scheme. Solomon Islanders have been working in their operations in Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

The company extends its gratitude to the Solomon Islands Government through the Labour Mobility Unit to assist in increasing the supply of workers and promised the numbers will grow from next year.

The Solomon Islands Government has always reiterated the availability of Solomon island workers to fill in shortages experienced by RSE employers. This as other Pacific Island countries continue to review their place in both the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) and RSE schemes’.

The Solomon Islands has an ambitious policy position to increase participation in those schemes and has recently welcomed New Zealand’s review of the RSE scheme which the Solomon Islands government is hoping would bring improvement for workers and employers involved.

MFAET PRESS