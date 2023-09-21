RSIPF Maritime receive two double cabin land cruiser from Defence Cooperation Program

Two double cabin land cruiser values at about 750k were handed over to RSIPF Maritime this week by the Australian Defence Cooperation Program.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau during his weekly media conference says, “These two land cruisers will be used mainly on day to day operation and administration of the police maritime division.”

“The two-land cruiser will be used for logistical/transportation of spare parts from source, shops, airport and seaport to the base or on board the vessels,” Commissioner Mangau adds.

Mr Mangau says, “These cruisers will be useful for launching and recovering of stubby crafts and other sea boats to and from the base ramp. These open back land cruisers have a strong power to good weight ratio for launching and recovering of the stubby crafts and other sea boats before and after operations.”

“It is another lift up for the RSIPF Maritime as we gear up to the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23) as they are the ones who will be looking after sea during the police operation for the games,” says Mr Mangau.

The police chief says, “I would like to thank the Defence Co-operation for supporting us with two new land cruisers. This will help us in our operation. Please, my good officers look after those vehicles and use them for their purposes.”

//End//