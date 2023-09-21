MTGPEA CELEBRATE WORLD INTERNATIONAL PEACE DAY

The Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) each year marked and celebrated International Peace Day( IPD) and this year 2023 Ministry is celebrating on the theme “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #Global Goals”.

International Day of Peace (IDP) each year is observed around the world on 21st September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace.

In a statement marking the IPD Minister Hon Samuel Manetoali thanked the Ministry and its peace-building stakeholders for the commitments and effort rendered forwards maintaining sustainable, peace and unity in the country.

He highlighted, since 2008, the government and the people of Solomon Islands through the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace & Ecclesiastical Affairs, have joined the international community to commemorate this day through various peace activities, themes and messages.

The theme for this year call for action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace, fostering peace contributes to the realization of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals or the Global Goals.

Since 2016 the Global Goals were strategically implemented by succeeding Solomon Islands Government and it aligned to the Solomon Islands Governments National Development Strategy 2016 to 2035.

Minister said since the inception of the national development strategy, government ministries and agencies continue to deliver its programs and activities on the national priorities.

He says “My ministry, Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs has contributed to implement Goal 16 and that is the Promotion of Peaceful and inclusive Societies for Sustainable development provide access to Justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutional for all at all levels”.

He added, MTGPEA has worked closely with its partners, donors, organisations and communities; to promote peace as an enabling environment for development through reconciliation programs and awareness on advocating for institutional reforms for peace and inclusivity in the reform programs of the government.

And some of these reforms are materialized through the Strategic Partnership framework with Churches, development of policy on Conflict Prevention and Victims’ Rights, Policy on Reintegration of those Involved in Past Conflicts, review of Solomon Islands National Peace-building Policy.

Development of the Traditional Governance Policy towards Traditional Governance Customs Facilitation Bill, implementation of TRC recommendations as well through other peace-building programs and initiatives implemented by the Ministry.

He said given these efforts by the government, what then should be our individual and collective responsibilities and actions to foster peace, he added as we only have few months left before the hosting of Pacific Games, it’s time for action and promote Peace in your communities and neighborhoods.

Finally, Minister thanked and acknowledged the effort and support made by everyone for continue to promote the actions for peace and wishes everyone in the country a happy and meaningful International peace Day 2023.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary Peter Mae also thanked and acknowledged Ministry staff for their continuous efforts and commitments in delivering peace-building programs and activities in the Country.

PS say “IPD is a time for reflection, a time to reflect back on programs and activities implemented, challenges faced as well as envisioning to enhance peace-building initiatives in the future”.

He urged and encourages staff to continue maintaining the good work of peace-building in the Country.

Due to financial constrain, the IPD was marked and celebrated at the Ministry head office with food and cutting of IPD cake.

End////