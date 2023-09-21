Submit Release
Woman Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle in Northeast, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a woman in Northeast, DC.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that on September 20, 2023, at approximately 3:54 a.m., a 2001 GMC Yukon was travelling northwest through the intersection of Eastern Avenue NE and Sheriff Road. The SUV had a green light and was crossing the intersection when it struck the woman.

 

The pedestrian was in the area of the westbound crosswalk.

 

The woman died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a man, stayed on the scene.

 

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

