Man Arrested in Shooting That Injured One

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have arrested a man after a shooting left one person injured.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 3:06 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 4600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, and shot him as he was getting into a car. The suspect then fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 50-year-old Andrew Black, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

