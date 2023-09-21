Automotive Engine Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Automotive Engine Oil Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive market data. Their forecast expects a $44.62 billion market by 2027, with a 3.9% CAGR.

Automotive engine oil market growth results from SMEs' rising carrier vehicle demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Fuchs Petrolub SE, Castrol, Shell PLC, Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, TotalEnergies SE.

Automotive Engine Oil Market Segments

• Grades: Mineral, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

• Engine Types: Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel

• Technologies: Premium Conventional, Full Synthetic, Synthetic Blend, Higher Mileage

• Applications: Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheelers, Others

• Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive engine oil lubricates, cleans, and cools engine parts, reducing friction and maintaining engine performance over time.

