Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2023" comprehensively covers the market. The forecast predicts a $317.73 billion market size in 2027 at an 8.7% CAGR.

The automotive drivetrain market is expanding due to the rising use of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific is projected to lead in market share. Key players in the automotive drivetrain market include Aisin Seiki Co., BorgWarner Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Showa Corporation, Schaeffler Group, and American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.

Automotive Drivetrain Market Segments

• By Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive, Rear-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Electric Vehicle

• By Transmission: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission

• By Technology: Central Motor, E-Axle, Wheel Hub Module

• By Geography: The global automotive drivetrain market is categorized into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The automotive drivetrain links the transmission to the drive axles, transferring engine power to move the wheels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Drivetrain Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Drivetrain Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Drivetrain Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

