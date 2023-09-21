Asic Marketplace Announces Pre-Order of Revolutionary Canaan Avalon A14 Series

Gain insight into the A14 Series recently launched by Canaan Inc & Asic Marketplace's move to open the Pre-order of this whole new groundbreaking Avalon Series.

HUNG HOM, HONG KONG, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asic Marketplace , the industry's reliable sellers of ASIC miners in collaboration with industry-leading mining hardware companies, has announced an exclusive move concerning the opening of advance orders for the revolutionary Avalon A14 Series mining hardware by Canaan Inc.Avalon’s new series represents the sector's constant quest for effectiveness, financial success, and longevity. Both the series A1466 and A1466I are available for pre-order, as well as detailed specifications for the miner in order to get a better understanding of the miner.The brand new Canaan Avalon A14 Series has astonished the mining world with its robust features and resilient efficiency that it offers. The new A1466I has attracted the miners' attention due to its exceptional energy efficiency rate. The A1466I model offers an efficiency rate of 19.5 J/T at a computing power of 170Th/s. Another model named A1446 offers an efficiency rate of 21.5J/T at a computing power of 150TH/s.The new Avalon miner comes with an immersive liquid and cooling feature to dissipate excessive heat, which marks the greater significance in the Bitcoin mining network. Canaan made the A14 series energy efficient, which is a great achievement when everyone is concerned about the energy factor.This great achievement can transform the cryptocurrency mining sector by providing crypto miners with mining hardware, significantly reducing energy consumption. In spite of the hype surrounding the A14 Series, its energy efficiency and exceptional in-built features make it much more than worth the hype. Potential mining enthusiasts can now perform mining operations using the energy-efficient Avalon A14 series.Asic Marketplace backs up the whole new Avalon A14 series, offering exceptional technical capabilities and outperforming amid the energy-saving concern. The cryptocurrency industry will witness notable changes over time, with technology developments as a key factor in increased efficiency and productivity.To conclude, mining enthusiasts may expect great performance and energy efficiency with the launch of pre-orders of Canaan’s A14 series by Asic Marketplace in collaboration with Canaan Inc., marking the revolution in the cryptocurrency industry with significant developments.