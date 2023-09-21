Intraocular Lens Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023

The "Intraocular Lens Global Market Report 2023" offers thorough market insights. TBRC predicts the market to reach $6.12 billion in 2027, with a 7.0% CAGR.

Intraocular lens market expands due to increased eye disease prevalence. North America leads. Key players: Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Hoya Corporation, Staar Surgical Company, Rayner Intraocular Lenses.

Intraocular Lens Market Segments

• Type: Monofocal, Multifocal, Toric, Accommodating Intraocular Lens

• Material: PMMA, Silicone, Hydrophobic Acrylic

• End User: Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, Research Institutes

• Geography: Segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Intraocular lens (IOL) replaces the eye's natural lens during cataract surgery. It's an artificial lens used for refractive lens exchange.

