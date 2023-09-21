Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market is expected to reach $2.79 billion by 2027, with a 6.8% CAGR, based on TBRC's 2023 Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Global Market report.

The acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market expands due to increased cases. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players: Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi-Aventis LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Segments
• By Diagnostic Type: Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography (ECG), Echocardiography, Other Diagnostics
• By Surgery Type: Carotid Endarterectomy, Angioplasty, Endovascular Mechanical Thrombectomy
• By Application: Tissue Plasminogen Activator (TPA), Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, Antihypertensive
• By Geography: The global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12150&type=smp

An acute ischemic stroke (AIS) diagnosis refers to the diagnosis of a condition characterized by an abrupt loss of blood flow to a portion of the brain, which is accompanied by a loss of neurologic function. Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) diagnosis identifies and detects the sources of the clot that resulted in the abrupt loss of blood flow.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acute-ischemic-stroke-diagnosis-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Trends And Strategies
4. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

