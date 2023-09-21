Public Informational Workshop scheduled for Wardensville to Virginia State Line portion of Corridor H on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the War Memorial Building, 190 Main Street, Wardensville, Hardy County, West Virginia, for the proposed Wardensville to Virginia State Line Section of the Appalachian Highway Corridor H Project. This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements.



WVDOH and FHWA will share project developments with the public and seek input for their upcoming environmental assessment. A FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE AT 6:00 p.m. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.



The project is an approximately 6.8-mile, four-lane divided highway, with partial control of access. The project is part of Corridor H of the Appalachian Development Highway System, and extends from the Baker to Wardensville portion of Corridor H in the west to the Virginia state line in the east. The highway will help fulfill the goals of improving east-west travel and promoting economic development in the region.



Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Travis Long, P.E., Director Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Monday, October 23, 2023. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.



The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.​​