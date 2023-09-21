Car DVR Market by 2032 Top Winning Strategies

Allied Market Research - Logo

Car DVR Market by Type and by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Car DVR is a portable digital video recorder with a 120° wide-angle lens connected to the windshield or dashboard that captures high-definition (HD) videos & stores them. Car DVR is commonly known as a dashcam. The increase in incidences of accidents and car thefts globally is expected to promote DVR products to provide a close watch during parking mode or when the driver is away from the vehicle. These cameras are the primary drivers in the police patrol cars. Dashcams are becoming increasingly prevalent in Asia, Europe, Australia, & the U.S. for their usage in passenger and business automobiles as they capture video evidence of unplanned events. Furthermore, built-in DVR cameras with GPS, G-sensors, and Wi-Fi connectivity add value to the vehicle security. Further, owing to developments in wireless technology, the market for new car DVR installation and advancement in vehicle DVR or dashcams would steadily rise throughout the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The outbreak of pandemic has emphasized the need for a cautious approach from the automotive companies. The disruptions in the rise in economic insecurity, and halt in the production line & supply chain led to uncertainty across many critical areas. Most manufacturers of electronic components market depend on the parts sourced from China which is problematic, especially for lower-level companies. However, the market for drive recorders is expanding, particularly in the developing economies, which has become a key area for market players. Manufacturers are likely to divert their capital in technological advancement initiatives such as expanding dashcam storage capacities, improving video quality, and driving the market even in unfavorable situations.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Rise in the insurance scams, increase in theft & road accidents of vehicle, decrease in dashcam prices & wireless technologies, and surge in awareness of in-vehicle safety drive the growth of the car DVR market .

Rise in data privacy concerns, and increase in security threats & hacking hamper the growth of the car DVR market.

Technological advancements in DVRs, and smartphone & Wi-Fi connectivity capabilities provide growth opportunities for the car DVR market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐕𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 & 𝐇𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Law enforcement agencies primarily use car DVRs across the globe. Features such as motion sensors, and smartphones & Wi-Fi access to the DVR make vehicle cameras vulnerable to security concerns like hacking and illegally recording car interior footage & confidential chats. As a result, numerous countries have strictly prohibited car DVRs in vehicles regarding safety & owner's privacy. For instance, the government strongly discouraged the use of DVR in Switzerland and is not permitted by the law in Austria, where the user carries a heavy fine. Hence, privacy protection protocols in various countries hinder the market's growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the car DVR market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the car DVR market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the car DVR market.

The report provides a detailed car DVR market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐕𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Who are the leading market players active in the car DVR market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the car DVR market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Cobra Electronics, PAPAGO., DAZA, Cansonic, Garmin, JADO, Kehan, Blackview, Philips, First Scene

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Single Channel, Dual Channel

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)