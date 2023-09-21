Carnitine Supplements Market to See Huge Growth by 2031 | Sports Supplements Ltd., Scorpion Supplements, 1 Up Nutrition

Carnitine Supplements Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carnitine Supplements Industry generated $194.5 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $316.5 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. A significant rise in the prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain across most of the developed and developing economies drive the growth of the global carnitine supplements market. However, complex extraction process of the carnitine ingredients restricts the market growth. Moreover, a rapid increase in health awareness among consumers and the rising inclination towards a healthy lifestyle coupled with the growing adoption of dietary supplements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Carnitine supplements helps in metabolism that transforms the fatty acids into energy in mammals. It is anticipated that the global carnitine supplements market would be driven by the increased prevalence of excessive weight gain and obesity. The major factors anticipated to support the growth of the carnitine supplement market in the upcoming years include rising consumer health consciousness, increasing concerns among young people about their aesthetic appearances, growing consumer desire for a healthy and active lifestyle, and rising consumer expenditure towards health and wellness products and services. A considerable rise in the obese population across the globe has significantly shifted the consumers’ attention toward fitness and sports activities.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Lonza,

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.,

Healthline Media, Inc.,

Glanbia PLC,

Now foods,

Ceva Sante Animale,

Eat Me Supplements,

eSupplements,

1 Up Nutrition,

Designs for Health, Inc.,

Scorpion Supplements,

GNC Holdings, LLC,

aSquared Brands, LLC,

Allmax Nutrition, Inc.,

Advanced Orthomolecular Research

As per the carnitine supplements market forecast, by flavor, the berry segment dominated the market, garnering around 23.8% of the carnitine supplements market share in 2021. This is attributed to the health benefits and nutritive qualities associated with the berries. Further, the easy availability of the berry flavoring and increased popularity of berries have helped the carnitine supplement manufacturers to enhance their berry flavoring supplements in the market.

According to the carnitine supplements market trends, based on the form, the liquid segment was the largest segment in 2021. Liquid form of carnitine supplement is considered to be more efficient and quicker as it is easily absorbed in the human body. Moreover, it iseasy to consume and its availability as an over-the-counter product feature has led to the rapid growth of the liquid carnitine supplements segment in the past few years. Furthermore, the growing carnitine supplements market demand among the children is expected to boost the demand for the liquid form of supplements due to its easy ingestion quality.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global carnitine supplements market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to a significant rise in the obese population and developing lifestyle-related ailment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The presence of a sizable young population, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, rising health consciousness, rising consumer spending on wellness products, and rising disposable income of consumers are the key factors that are significantly fueling the growth of the carnitine supplements market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Region-wise, North America dominated the global market in 2021. North America is witnessing a significant increase in the obese population and the onset of lifestyle-related illnesses as a result of rising disposable income, increasingly unhealthy diets, and access to a wide variety of processed and ready-to-eat foods. North America is the leading region in terms of obese population, globally. Carnitine supplements have grown in popularity in North America as more people are becoming aware of their benefits for preserving physical and overall health.

Based on form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carnitine supplements market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the huge demand for the liquid form of carnitine supplements among the consumers as it actively gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream. However, the tablet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. It is easy to store, easy to transport, and is considered the most convenient way of consuming supplements. It is a popular form among the adult consumers. The busy and hectic life-schedule of the consumers is further fueling the adoption of tablet form of supplements to fulfil their daily nutritional requirements.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The carnitine supplements market size was valued at $194.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $316.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By flavor, the cherry segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on the form, the liquid segment was valued at $79.9 million, accounting for 41.1% of the global carnitine supplements market share.

In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $80.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

