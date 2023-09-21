Poe on OTS personnel who swallowed $300

Nakakagalit at nakakahiya ang pangyayaring ito.

Parang hindi nauubusan ng gimik ang mga kawatan sa airport.

Maaaring ang nakita sa CCTV ay hindi ang buong kwento. May mga report pa na nagsasabing inutusan ang OTS personnel na gawin ito para hindi mahuli. Ibig sabihin, may mga kasabwat pa ito.

Umaasa tayo na matutunton agad ng awtoridad ang mga sangkot dito sa kanilang imbestigasyon.

We ask the airport security office to properly vet applicants and reinterview existing employees to determine their qualifications and evaluate their performance.

The airport leadership should immediately investigate, file cases and fire employees found involved in criminal activities.

Those who violate the law must be punished at once.