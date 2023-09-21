PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release

September 21, 2023 SENATE BILL NO. 2447 - FILED BY SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS AN ACT DEFINING THE RIGHTS AND FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS, DECLARING STATE RESPONSIBILITIES, AND INSTITUTING EFFECTIVE MECHANISMS FOR THE PROTECTION AND PROMOTION OF THESE RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS. ****** Note: Please see attached PDF copy of the entire bill