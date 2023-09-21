Submit Release
Senate Bill No. 2447 - filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros

PHILIPPINES, September 21 - Press Release
September 21, 2023

SENATE BILL NO. 2447 - FILED BY SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

AN ACT DEFINING THE RIGHTS AND FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS, DECLARING STATE RESPONSIBILITIES, AND INSTITUTING EFFECTIVE MECHANISMS FOR THE PROTECTION AND PROMOTION OF THESE RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS.

