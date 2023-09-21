PHILIPPINES, September 21 -
Press Release
September 21, 2023
SENATE BILL NO. 2447 - FILED BY SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS
AN ACT DEFINING THE RIGHTS AND FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS OF HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS, DECLARING STATE RESPONSIBILITIES, AND INSTITUTING EFFECTIVE MECHANISMS FOR THE PROTECTION AND PROMOTION OF THESE RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS.
