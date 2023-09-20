Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Kenya William Ruto

CANADA, September 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Kenya, William Ruto, on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister and the President shared concerns about global issues, including ongoing insecurity and instability in Sudan and Haiti. The leaders spoke about violence against civilians in Sudan and agreed on the urgent need to take action. Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Ruto on Kenya’s intention to lead a multinational force (MNF) to improve stability in Haiti, and he offered to align Canada’s security efforts with a future MNF.

The two leaders agreed on the need to improve global financing to fight climate change in vulnerable countries. The Prime Minister emphasized Canada’s support for reforming international financial institutions so that emerging economies can access financing and take necessary climate action.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Ruto agreed to continue working closely together and stay in regular contact.