Senator Tartaglione Announces Over $16 Million in PCCD Funding for Philadelphia County

Harrisburg PA – September 20, 2023 – Today Sen. Tartaglione announces over $16 million in funding for Philadelphia County-based agencies and organizations from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). This funding will deliver support and resources to keep Philadelphia County residents safe in the places they call home.

“Our city and commonwealth for too long have experienced the pains that come with the epidemic of crime we have been seeing,” said Senator Tartaglione. “The investments we are making through PCCD will help organizations across the city serve and support the victims of crime. As we continue the work to prevent violent crime, it is crucial we don’t forget the victims of crime and the ramifications of victimization.”

The recipients are listed below:

Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds

Philadelphia County – $4,018,618 for CCAPPG Funds

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funds

Central Division Victim Services – $446,337 for CDVS VOCA Grant

Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia – $945,033 for AVP VOCA 2023-2025 (non-Competitive)

Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly – $486,415 for Providing Advocacy for Victimized Elders (PAVE)

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – $141,048 for Addressing Psychosocial & Concrete Needs of Young

Congreso De Latinos Unidos, Inc. – $843,082 for LDVP and East Division Crime Victim Advocacy

Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations – $175,966 for Concilio’s East Division Victim/Witness Services

Drexel University – $157,343 for Healing Hurt People: Providing Trauma Services

E.M.I.R. – Every Murder Is Real – $267,999 for 2023-2025 VOCA

HIAS & Council Migration Services Inc. DBA HIAS PA – $574,317 for Immigrant Victim Access Collaborative (IVAC)

Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House – $500,646 for LSH Bilingual Domestic Violence Program

Mothers In Charge – $254,278 for Trauma-Informed Support of Homicide Survivors

Nationalities Service Center of Philadelphia – $521,703 Services for Immigrant Victims of Crime

Northeast Philadelphia Victim/Witness Service – $227,220 for Victim Assistance and Advocacy

Northwest Victim Services – $215,742 for Serving Victims of Crime in Northwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia Children’s Alliance – $447,358 for Philadelphia Children’s Alliance Direct Services

Philadelphia City Treasurer – $403,671 for Philadelphia DAO Cares 3

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging – $388,424 for PCA Victim Support Program

Support Center For Child Advocate – $708,419 for Child Victim Assistance Project

Temple University of The Commonwealth System of High Education – $421,500 for Support for Victims from Marginalized Communities

Uplift Center for Grieving Children – $100,139 for Uplift’s VOCA Continuation 2023

Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia, Inc. – $306,428 for Neighborhood Based Program for South Philadelphia

WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence – $324,372 for Sexual Assault Sexual Violence

Women Against Abuse, Inc. – $1,271,658 for Sustaining Legal Services for Survivors

Women In Transition, Inc. – $327,057 for Core Domestic Violence Services

SeniorLAW Center – $1,531,487 for Keeping Elder Victims S.A.F.E.

Children’s Crisis Treatment Center – $103,817 for Clinical Care Coordination for Child Victims

