Acting PM commends World Vision’s 40 years of service to the Happy Isles

Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga has commended World Vision Solomon Islands for forty years of service to improving the quality of life for children and communities in Solomon Islands.

Speaking at celebrations marking World Vision Solomon Islands 40th Anniversary in Honiara today, Maelanga congratulated the Organisation for its commitment, dedication, and service through collaborative efforts to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of ordinary Solomon Islanders.

World Vision is a Christian organization and as a Christian country, Solomon Islands find the Organization’s values aligning well with the lives of many Solomon Islanders.

“I am pleased to say that 40 years of World Vision Solomon Islands’ presence in the country is a blessing. World Vision SI, through its programming has touched the lives of many people in Solomon Islands,” Maelanga said.

Celebrated on the theme “Grateful 40 years of serving children,” Maelanga said Solomon Islanders are grateful for World Vision’s contribution to the work that the Government is doing to improve the quality of life of its people.

World Vision Solomon Islands Director Jimmy Nadapdap

“I, on behalf of the Government of Solomon Islands, would like to acknowledge the past and current leadership of World Vision Solomon Islands for your efforts to reach out to the most remote places in our country. That by itself speaks to your commitment,” he added.

The Government of Solomon Islands believes in partnership and its close partnership with World Vision Solomon Islands is a good example of what can be done when the government works with Civil Society organizations for a common purpose.

A great example of partnership and commitment between the Government and World Vision was the most recent situation when the country, like many other countries around the world, faced COVID-19.

World Vision Solomon Islands was there alongside the government in supporting rural communities, clinics, and schools not only with PPEs but also with knowledge sharing through its projects.

Also, during past disasters like the 2014 flooding, the 2013 Tsunami in Temotu, and the 2007 Tsunami in Western Province, World Vision Solomon Islands, in its capacity, supported survivors by providing relief supplies and psychosocial support.

World Vision’s Cherian Thomas

Over the years World Vision worked on ending violence against women and children, working alongside institutions like the Christian Care Center, Royal Solomon Islands Police, and other agencies to reduce violence in the country. One of the models that people have come to appreciate is the Community Channels of Hope Model (CCOH), which is working with church leaders with the aim of reducing violence. The model’s Child Protection Component is also relevant to ensure children are safe from violence.

Moreover, through livelihood activities, rural communities are able to be economically sustained as they are equipped and linked to markets to sell their produce.

Furthermore, the saving for Transformation (S4T) model is one of the models of World Vision that stood out in ensuring sustainability. Under this sector, 119 S4T groups were established according to the organization’s Financial Year 2022 Report with 2719 Saving Members.

The Education and Health Sector also works with communities, clinics and other responsible authorities to ensure people are equipped with relevant knowledge about ensuring their children grow up healthy and attending schools. Through the sector, WASH facilities are provided to communities, clinics and schools.

Maelanga pledged that the National Government will continue to support World Vision Solomon Islands’ work in the country through specific ministries that WVSI works closely with including donor agencies.

ENDS///

GCU Press