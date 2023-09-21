St. Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2005352

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 9th 2023 at 1601 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street / Bismark Street, Enosburg

ACUSED: Jesse Ramos

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

VICTIM: Matthew Ryan

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

VICTIM: Karoline Flower

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 9th 2023 at 1601 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a leaving the scene of a crash incident at the intersection of Main Street and Bismark Street in the town of Enosburg. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jesse Ramos struck two parked vehicles with his vehicle before leaving the scene without providing insurance information as required. Ultimately, Ramos was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: October 24th 2023 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: None