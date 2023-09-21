St. Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Careless and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005352
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 9th 2023 at 1601 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street / Bismark Street, Enosburg
ACUSED: Jesse Ramos
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
VICTIM: Matthew Ryan
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Karoline Flower
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 9th 2023 at 1601 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a leaving the scene of a crash incident at the intersection of Main Street and Bismark Street in the town of Enosburg. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jesse Ramos struck two parked vehicles with his vehicle before leaving the scene without providing insurance information as required. Ultimately, Ramos was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on October 24th 2023 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: October 24th 2023 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: None